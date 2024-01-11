Former environment minister Lord Zac Goldsmith has been banned from driving

Former environment minister Zac Goldsmith has been temporarily banned from driving after he was caught speeding four times in London last year, including twice on the same road. The Conservative peer, 48, cannot drive until mid-March when he will be sentenced for exceeding speed limits in a hybrid electric Volkswagen Golf on roads in Paddington, Chelsea and Twickenham between April and August 2023.

Lord Goldsmith, who has pleaded guilty to the four incidents, also faces three other driving-related offences, including one in Somerset, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday (January 11). On April 27 last year, he was caught travelling along Chelsea Embankment at 29mph, despite the limit being 20mph, according to court papers.

Just over a month later, on May 31, the Tory environmentalist drove at 46mph on the A316 in Twickenham, which has a 40mph limit. He was caught speeding on that same road on August 3, while driving at 47mph. A month before the August incident, on July 18, Lord Goldsmith exceeded the 20mph limit on Bayswater Road, next to Kensington Gardens, while travelling at 28mph.