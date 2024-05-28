Ex-PM Margaret Thatcher makes surprise appearance in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 trailer
Infamous former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher has made a surprise appearance in the trailer for the latest Call of Duty video game. A likeness of the Iron Lady is featured in the teaser released on May 28.
The Baroness appears alongside other world leaders from the late 20th century like Bill Clinton, George H. W. Bush and Saddam Hussein in the footage. It comes ahead of the full reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, 9 June.
If Margaret Thatcher was to appear in the game itself - and not just the teaser - it would not be the first time a Call of Duty game has used real historical figures. Ronald Reagan featured in 2020’s Black Ops Cold War.
In the teaser, Thatcher says: “Behind closed doors, where we hide the world’s secrets.” It follows an earlier newspaper advert campaign in the United States in which the faces on the presidents on Mount Rushmore are blind folded and the headline reads “Mount Rushmore Defaced” and points readers to a website called TheTruthLies.com.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is rumoured to be set during the Gulf War in the 1990s. However this has not yet been confirmed.
The teaser featuring Thatcher, Bush, Hussein and Clinton was released as Microsoft confirmed that the next entry in the Call of Duty series would be coming to its Xbox Game Pass service, a streaming platform similar to Netflix but for video games, later in 2024.
