Baroness Michelle Mone admitted that she lied to the press over her links to the PPE MedPro company, which made a £60m profit from public money despite the NHS not using millions of the gowns.

Michael Gove has revealed he has cooperated with the National Crime Agency investigation into PPE MedPro, the firm embroiled in the Michelle Mone scandal.

The Cabinet minister, who was chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster when the pandemic struck, was name-checked by Baroness Mone in her first major broadcast interview in recent months.

Baroness Mone, who was made a peer by David Cameron in 2015, did not declare her links to PPE MedPro on the House of Lords register of interests, as is required, and her legal team threatened to sue journalists for reporting on the story. In November 2021, her lawyer said: “For the avoidance of any doubt, Baroness Mone did not declare any interest as she did not benefit financially and was not connected to PPE Medpro in any capacity.”

The company is currently being investigated by the NCA, while the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has since issued breach of contract proceedings over a 2020 deal on the supply of gowns. Millions of gowns supplied by the company were never used by health services and the DHSC is still seeking to claw back some of the money. Baroness Mone and her husband insist the gowns were supplied in accordance with the contract.

Baroness Mone said she contacted Gove at the start of the pandemic following a “call to arms for all lords, baronesses, MPs, senior civil servants, to help, because they needed massive quantities of PPE”. “I just said, ‘We can help, and we want to help.’ And he was like, ‘Oh my goodness, this is amazing’,” she added.

Gove today confirmed that he had cooperated with the NCA investigation. In a Q&A after a speech on housebuilding, the now-Housing Secretary said: “With respect to fairness, as I’m sure you know, there is a National Crime Agency inquiry going on. I’ve cooperated with that inquiry because I want to ensure that it reaches its conclusion quickly, that justice can be served.

“And if there are further questions to ask about PPE procurement, and I believe the government has a strong record, then I’m more than happy to do so with the Covid inquiry.” He added: “I hope that inquiry results in a case being brought”.

Labour’s Nick Thomas-Symonds has called on Gove to answer questions about the PPE contract in Parliament. He wrote: “It will of course be for the legal matters to take their course, but events so far expose a shocking recklessness by the Conservative Government with regard to public money, and a sorry tale of incompetence in relation to the so-called ‘VIP Lane’ for procurement during the pandemic.”

He also wrote to Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden urging him to launch an investigation into the awarding of contracts to PPE MedPro and Baroness Mone. The peer has claimed that the government knew all about her involvement from the beginning.

After the Prime Minister commented that he was taking these matters “incredibly seriously”, she tweeted: “What is Rishi Sunak talking about? I was honest with the Cabinet Office, the government and the NHS in my dealings with them. They all knew about my involvement from the very beginning."