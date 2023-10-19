These are the latest odds in the Mid Bedfordshire by-election to see who will replace Nadine Dorries.

Polls have opened in the hotly contested Mid Bedfordshire by-election to replace Nadine Dorries.

She had also got rid of her constituency office. Her daughter is employed as her senior parliamentary assistant, being paid between £45,000 and £49,999 a year. When NationalWorld visited her constituency, almost everyone we spoke to said they wanted Dorries to resign. One woman said: “It’s an illusion we have an MP - she doesn’t exist as far as we can tell."

The result is a rare three-way race between the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Who are the candidates for the Mid Bedfordshire by-election?

Festus Akinbusoye, Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner - a role which has an oath of impartiality - is the Conservative candidate. His office said: “While Mr Akinbusoye will undoubtedly now be campaigning for the upcoming by-election after being selected as the Conservative Party candidate for the Mid Bedfordshire constituency, he will continue to carry out his PCC duties.”

Alistair Strathern, a maths teacher who also works for the Bank of England, is Labour’s candidate. Strathern has quit as a councillor in Waltham Forest, north-east London, and has moved back to Mid Bedfordshire, which is where he grew up.

He told NationalWorld: “When we’re out on the doors, pretty much universally, residents are desperate to see someone who’s going to be taking the job seriously on a full-time basis. We’re struggling to find any supporters of the incumbent MP, and we’re finding plenty of people who are both let down by her, and the Conservative government.”

Emma Holland-Lindsay, a councillor from neighbouring Leighton Buzzard, has been selected as the Lib Dem candidate. She said: “I am determined to be a strong local champion for communities across Bedfordshire.”

Independent councillor Gareth Mackey, from the town of Flitwick, is also running. He said: “One of the big things voters are telling me, is that if we actually had an MP who was present and listened, and wasn’t part of all this political party infighting and nonsense, at least they would be heard. They might not be able to solve everything, but at least they would be heard - they’d feel like they were a bit more important.”

Full list of Mid Bedfordshire candidates Festus Akinbusoye - Conservative Party Candidate

Sid Cordle - Christian Peoples Alliance

Prince Ankit Love Emperor of India

Dave Holland - Reform UK

Emma Louise Holland-Lindsay - Liberal Democrats

Ann Kelly - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Gareth Mackey - Independent

Chris Rooney - Mainstream

Cade Sibley - Green Party

Alistair Luke Strathern - Labour Party

Alberto George Thomas - Heritage Party

Alan Victor - True & Fair Party

Antonio Daniel Vitiello - English Democrats - "Putting England First!"

What are the odds for the Mid Bedfordshire by-election?

The Conservatives are now the odds-on favourites to retain Mid Bedfordshire, according to Betfair Exchange. The Tories are 4/5, while Labour - who topped the only poll in the seat - are now 5/2. The Liberal Democrats are 5/1, according to Betfair. It has been Tory since 1931, with Dorries winning a majority of 24,664 at the 2019 election.

Betfair Exchange spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “The Conservatives are the 4/5 favourites to win the Mid Bedfordshire by-election with the seat being vacant since Nadine Dorries resigned in August earlier this year. Tamworth is another vacant seat up for grabs and Labour are the clear 1/4 frontrunners to claim it, while the Tories are 16/5 with the Lib Dems 3/1.”

While Neil Roarty, spokesperson for bettingsites.co.uk, said: “With voters going to the polls to elect new MPs in the constituencies of Mid-Bedfordshire and Tamworth, we make Labour a 7/2 chance to snap up both seats on Thursday evening. We expect Keir Starmer’s party to put up a fight in both votes and they are the strong 3/10 favourites to claim Tamworth from the Tories after Chris Pincher’s resignation, with outspoken Conservative candidate Andrew Cooper 5/2 for victory.