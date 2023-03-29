The government says the UK is spending £6.8 million a day to on hotels for asylum seekers

Asylum seekers are set to be housed in disused military bases, ferries and barges under government plans to cut spending on hotels.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick is to announce on Wednesday (29 March) the use of two RAF sites, in a move designed to reduce the £6.8 million a day the UK says it spends on hotels for migrants.

The plans and the new locations are likely to be controversial, with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly having already criticised suggestions a base in his Essex constituency would be used.

Jenrick is expected to say that people arriving in the UK after making Channel crossings on small boats will be housed at several ex-military sites. It is understood that RAF Wethersfield and RAF Scampton are to be used.

RAF Scampton could be used to house asylum seekers under government plans (Photo: Google)

Cleverly was critical after reports first surfaced that RAF Wethersfield, near Braintree, could be used to accommodate asylum seekers. He wrote on Facebook: “I highlighted the remote nature of the site, the limited transport infrastructure and narrow road network and that these factors would mean the site wasn’t appropriate for asylum accommodation.”

Meanwhile, Conservative former minister Sir Edward Leigh has previously criticised the use of Scampton, the former home of the Dambusters during the Second World War, which sits in his Lincolnshire constituency. The MP for Gainsborough, raised concerns after a deal was struck to use it as part of a £300 million regeneration project for the area.

Government sources say each site will have the capacity to house between 1,500 and 2,000 migrants. It is expected that the sites are more likely to be used for new arrivals rather than to rehouse people currently in hotels. Sources have also downplayed the likelihood of barges and ferries being used imminently, saying none had been purchased yet.

A government source said there is a “direction of travel” towards using ferries and barges as well as former military bases, but said “nothing has been bought”. “There are no barges or ferries,” the source said, following reports in multiple newspapers.

But Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that vessels will be used to house asylum seekers where they can be “safely and responsibly” utilised. He told BBC Breakfast there is a “huge cost to the taxpayer” of hotel use and this is “deeply frustrating” to many, while acting as a “pull factor”.

He said: “We will look at the whole range of options, low-cost accommodation, ex-Army barracks and, where it’s appropriate, as has been used elsewhere in Europe, and I think in Scotland as well, vessels if they can safely and responsibly be used. The immigration minister will set out these proposals in detail in the House of Commons later today.”

Raab went on to say that hotels are providing an “incentive” for small boat crossings and this “must end”. He told Sky News: “Nothing’s off the table. We must end this perverse incentive through the hotels and more generally with the hospitality that in a broader sense this country gives, encouraging the wrong people, which is the criminal gangs and illegal migrants, to make these very dangerous journeys. Barges would be one possible option.”

The Deputy PM also insisted that Cleverly supports housing asylum seekers in disused RAF bases despite the Foreign Secretary voicing opposition to one in his constituency being used. He added: “I know he fully supports this policy.”

It comes after Rishi Sunak on Tuesday told his Cabinet that the cost of using hotels and the pressure it puts on local areas meant it was not sustainable. The Prime Minister later told MPs that children cannot be exempted from plans to detain people who cross the Channel in small boats to prevent the creation of a “pull factor”.

Appearing before the Commons Liaison Committee, he also downplayed suggestions that flights under the government’s stalled Rwanda policy would begin this summer.

A government spokesman said: “We have always been upfront about the unprecedented pressure being placed on our asylum system, brought about by a significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country.