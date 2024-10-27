Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New CCTV footage shows Labour MP Mike Amesbury punching a man in the street, amid a police investigation into the alleged assault.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly obtained video, shared by MailOnline, shows the MP for Runcorn and Helsby landing a punch on an unidentified man, who then falls to the floor, followed by repeated strikes.

This follows an earlier video shared on social media, showing him warning a man lying on the ground. He is heard saying, “You won’t ever threaten me again, will you?” A bystander then pushes him away as someone off-camera shouts at him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "It is a matter for the police," adding that Amesbury "is co-operating with any investigation they would want to take forward."

Amesbury, the MP for Runcorn and Helsby, addressed the incident on Saturday, saying: “Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends. This morning, I contacted Cheshire Police myself to report what happened during the incident.”

He added: “I will not be making further public comment but will, of course, co-operate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire Police. I remain fully committed to working hard for the people of Runcorn and Helsby, and am determined to remain an open and accessible MP for our community.”

Mike Amesbury | SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

The Labour Party acknowledged the incident, with a spokesperson confirming: “We understand that (Mr Amesbury) approached Cheshire Police to report what happened this morning himself and that he will co-operate with any inquiries they have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This recent incident follows another security-related episode last year, when a 56-year-old man was convicted of stalking Amesbury at his constituency office in Frodsham.

Cheshire Police said in a statement: “At 2.48am on October 26, police were called to reports of an assault in Frodsham. A caller reported he had been assaulted by a man in Main Street. Inquiries are ongoing.”