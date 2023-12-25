Mike Freer: Police investigating suspected arson attack at Tory MP’s office on Christmas Eve
Police have launched an investigation following a suspected arson attack at the office of Conservative MP Mike Freer. Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a fire at the north London constituency office at about 7pm on Christmas Eve, with the London Fire Brigade also on the scene.
The Met said the fire happened in a shed at the MP’s office at Ballards Lane in Finchley. The Finchley and Golders Green MP has represented the constituency since 2010 and is parliamentary under-secretary at the Ministry of Justice.
Mr Freer told PA news agency that there is damage to the rear of the building and the police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to determine the motive behind the incident. He also said there was no one in the office when the attack was taking place.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said that there were no reports of any injuries. The force said: “The cause of the fire is under investigation as it is believed it may have been started deliberately. Further inquiries will take place."
