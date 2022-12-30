Whether it’s string for the office or bicycle mileage, MPs can claim for office costs, staffing, accommodation and travel.

From file dividers to washing up liquid, figures published by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) show how MPs have made some very small individual claims this year.

After 2009’s expenses scandal IPSA became responsible for the regulation and payment of expenses to MPs. It’s also responsible for setting MPs’ salaries, which currently sit at a basic rate of £84,144.

An MP can claim for office costs, staffing, accommodation and travel but although they can’t claim for personal costs like food and drink in a normal working day, they can claim for subsistence costs if they’re travelling for work. IPSA says all claims must follow their four fundamental principles: expenditure only for parliamentary purposes; a regard for value for money; accountability with managing budgets and adherence to the MPs’ Code of Conduct.

Total business cost data is not yet available for the 2022/23 period, however individual claims are regularly updated on the IPSA website. NationalWorld has crunched the figures to reveal some of the smallest individual claims made by MPs in the past year.

1. Car mileage Alicia Kearns, the Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton, Michelle Donelan, the Conservative MP for Chippenham and Stephanie Peacock, the Labour MP for Barnsley East all claimed 18p for car mileage.

2. Bicycle mileage Matt Western, the Labour MP for Warwick and Leamington, claimed 40p for bicycle mileage within his constituency.

3. Parking Tom Hunt, the Conservative MP for Ipswich, claimed 50p for parking during a constituency visit in the town centre.

4. Washing up liquid Christopher Elmore, the Labour MP for Ogmore, claimed 99p for washing up liquid.