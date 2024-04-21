Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MP Mark Menzies has quit, a week after it was revealed he had used Tory funds to pay medical expenses and had made a late-night call to a 78-year-old aide asking for help because he had been locked up by “bad people” demanding money for his release.

The MP’s bizarre behaviour saw the spotlight fall on Conservative management again, and amid Labour calls for police to investigate the situation, the Fylde MP has revealed he has resigned from the party. However, a statement from the Tory party has insisted that the issues lie ‘outside the direct jurisdiction of the Conservative party’.

In a statement Mr Menzies said: “It has been an enormous privilege representing the people of Fylde since 2010, but due to the pressures on myself and my elderly mother, I have decided to resign from the Conservative Party and will not stand at the forthcoming general election. This has been a very difficult week for me and I request that my family’s privacy is respected.”

A Conservative party spokesperson said an investigation had found “a pattern of behaviour that falls below the standards expected of MPs”.

A statement said: “The Conservative party has now completed its investigation into whether there was a misuse of Conservative party funds. The money in question that was sent to Mark Menzies MP was signed off by the two signatories of Fylde Westminster group.

“This body sits outside of the remit of both the Conservative party and Fylde Conservative Association. Therefore we cannot conclude that there has been a misuse of Conservative party funds. However, we do believe that there has been a pattern of behaviour that falls below the standards expected of MPs and individuals looking after donations to local campaign funds which lie outside the direct jurisdiction of the Conservative party.”

The statement continued: “We will therefore be commencing with retraining individuals across the party on how to manage these accounts which fall outside of the remit of the Conservative Party and are introducing a whistleblowing helpline.

“Furthermore, whilst outside of the initial scope of this investigation, there has also been a recommendation that the actions of the MP in question have also potentially breached the Nolan principles of public life.