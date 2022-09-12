The MP’s staffer has been a consultant to gambling firms ‘since 1994’

An MP who chairs the ‘pro-industry’ all-party parliamentary group on gambling and has accepted thousands in gifts from gambling companies employs an active gambling consultant in his parliamentary office.

Stephen Donoughue, a longtime consultant working in the gambling industry, is employed by Scott Benton MP, who took over as chair of the Betting and Gaming All Party Parliamentary Group in early 2021.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campaigners have previously raised concerns about gambling lobbyists exerting influence over MPs at a time when a major review of gambling legislation is taking place, although this is thought to be the first time an active consultant for the industry has been directly employed in parliament by an MP.

MP staffer is veteran gambling consultant with ‘100% success rate’

Donoughue was employed by Benton sometime between 14 April and 27 May 2022, as he first appears in an official list of MPs’ staff and their outside interests in the 27 May edition.

MPs’ staff are paid for through taxpayer-funded parliamentary expenses.

Benton, who has previously received tickets and hospitality from betting firms, has failed to respond to numerous requests for comment on this article.

Donoughue is the current secretariat of the Betting and Gaming APPG, an unpaid role he has held for 15 years, although he reportedly left the group briefly when Laurence Robertson MP became chair, returning when Benton took over.

According to his website, gamblingconsultant.co.uk, Donoughue has been a consultant specialising in the UK gambling industry since 1994, and has “advised most of the major operators and suppliers, governments, trade associations and regulators over this period”.

In a recent audio blog , Donoughue claims to have a “100% success rate” in helping clients acquire licences, but says that his “real interest is gambling politics”.

He charges companies a flat fee of £18,000 for “managing and advising on UKGC licence application[s]”.

Alongside his taxpayer-funded role in parliament, Donoughue offers clients “monthly compliance advice with office hours response to all queries” for £1,500 per month.

Donoughue has been highly critical of the government and civil service over what he has described as an “anti-gambling stance”.

Donoughue has long-established links with parliament as a lobbyist, having had a parliamentary pass provided by Labour peer Baroness Golding, a co-chair of the Betting and Gaming APPG, since at least 2013.

In an article published by the Guardian in 2013 detailing lobbyists with parliamentary passes, Donoughue was listed as a management consultant at Elephant Eaters Club Limited, his own firm, which had clients including the National Casino Industry Forum.

He also served as a special adviser to a 2010 Department for Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee inquiry into Gambling , chaired by John Whittingdale MP, who would later serve as Secretary of State at DCMS and later as a minister of State.

Whittingdale has also received gifts, hospitality and payment for one-off work engagements from the Betting and Gaming Council.

Matt Zarb-Cousin of the Clean Up Gambling said: “MPs should not be giving lobbyists for the gambling industry unfettered access to Parliament, particularly at a time when the government is reviewing our gambling laws.

“MPs shouldn’t need to be reminded that they are elected to serve the interests of their constituents, not betting firms.”

In a blog published on his website in May this year, he called for the privatisation of the gambling regulator, which he has previously criticised for “think[ing] it’s job is not to regulate, but to reduce the number of problem gamblers”.

He has also described the public health approach to gambling harm as “just a woke political ideology”.

In March 2022, Donoughue wrote a blog titled ‘Losing the information war’ in which drew lengthy comparisons between conflict between pro-gambling and anti-gambling campaigners and the Russia-Ukraine war.

He wrote: “It is incredibly trivial and hyperbolic to compare the awful bloodshed of Ukraine with the battle for Britain’s gambling industry’s future, but on the most basic level of information warfare there are unfortunately many similarities.”

Gambling white paper still delayed

The gambling white paper, which is expected to recommend increased regulation around many forms of online gambling and advertising for betting firms, has been delayed numerous times and will be among the many problems sitting in the new prime minister’s in-tray.

Recent polling commissioned by the Clean Up Gambling campaign found significant public support for bringing forward the white paper as soon as possible, with 70% in favour and just 5% against.