Former Nadine Dorries has hit out against Rishi Sunak in her resignation letter. “What exactly has been done or have you achieved? You hold the office of Prime Minister unelected, without a single vote, not even from your own MPs,” she said.

In her resignation letter, Nadine Dorries also said: “You have no mandate from the people, and the Government is adrift. You have squandered the goodwill of the nation, for what?"

In early August, Ralph Blackburn spoke to Nadinne Dorries’ constituents who were less than happy with her as their MP. David Walsh, 66, who has been living in Flitwick for 22 years, told him that he had never seen Dorries before. “I’ve had Labour and Lib Dem people knock at my door, bu never heard anything from the Conservatives,” he said

Nadine Dorries mentioned her constituents in her resignation letter and said: “It has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life to have served the good people of Mid Bedfordshire as their MP for 18 years and I count myself blessed to have worked in Westminster for almost a quarter of a century.

“Despite what some in the media and you yourself have implied, my team of caseworkers and I have continued to work for my constituents faithfully and diligently to this day.”

Sky News also reported that “Her resignation letter also accuses Mr Sunak of leading attacks on her resulting in “the police having to visit my home and contact me on a number of occasions due to threats to my person.”