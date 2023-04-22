The Government is taking legal action over a planned 48-hour strike by nurses in the long-running dispute over pay.

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members working in the NHS in England at workplaces with a strike mandate are preparing to take industrial action from 8pm or the start of the night shift on 30 April until 8pm or the start of the night shift on 2 May. NHS employers wrote to the Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay asking him to check the legality of the action because the strike mandate runs out in early May.

He said: “Following a request from NHS Employers I have regretfully provided notice of my intent to pursue legal action to ask the courts to declare the Royal College of Nursing’s upcoming strike action planned for 30 April to 2 May to be unlawful. The Government firmly believes in the right to strike but it is vital that any industrial action is lawful and I have no choice but to take action.

“Strike action with no national exemptions agreed, including for emergency and cancer care, will also put patient safety at risk. This legal action also seeks to protect nurses who could otherwise be asked to take part in unlawful activity that could in turn put their professional registration at risk and would breach the requirements set out in the nursing code of conduct.”

RCN respond to legal action threat

RCN general-secretary Pat Cullen said: “This is nakedly political. Nurses will not be gagged in this way by a bullying Government. We are clear that court arguments should only relate to 2nd May and not the 30th April and 1st May.

“The Government is now desperate to silence nurses rather than address this properly. We want to be in the negotiating room, not the courtroom.”

She accused the Health Secretary of issuing a “blatant threat” to nurses when announcing legal action against plans for a 48-hour strike. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday (22 April), Ms Cullen said: “We have managed six months of industrial action and we have done that in the most safe and effective way.

“We will certainly not put our members at risk, we certainly won’t put our patients at risk. But for Steve Barclay to come out yesterday and say that he was doing this to protect the registration of nurses, well you can see how nurses interpreted that.

“That was a blatant threat to our nursing staff to say, ‘If you don’t stop this and accept my pay offer then your registration perhaps maybe at risk’. We will never put our nurses at risk and we certainly won’t put their registration at risk.”

Ms Cullen urged ministers to “calm this down” and resume negotiations with nursing staff following the issuing of legal action against a planned walkout next month. The general secretary said: “If the court finds against us, then we will absolutely work within the parameters of the law.

“We will never do anything illegal. Nurses don’t work like that, and I’m a nurse myself. But if nursing is defeated then it is in my mind, and in our nurses’ minds, an even darker day for this Government.