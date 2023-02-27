Sir Keir Starmer has said it is “almost inevitable” that any post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland will include some oversight by the European Court of Justice (ECJ), an issue that has caused anger among Tory MPs and the DUP.

The Labour leader said “real changes” to the Brexit deal are needed in a relationship reset with the EU that must “go way beyond the protocol”.

He reiterated his party’s support for any deal won by Rishi Sunak, adding: “Yes, we haven’t seen the deal yet, but I’m completely across what the issues are and what the practical solutions are.

“Frankly, any step in those directions is going to be an improvement on what we’ve got, which is why I can say with confidence we expect to be able to back the deal.

“It’s not going to be a surprise, it’s not going to be out of the blue, we’ve been working on these problems for a very, very long time and know what some of the solutions are.