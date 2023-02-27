Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen look likely to sign off on a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland as Tory Eurosceptics warn the Prime Minister that the “devil is in the detail”.
Sunak and the European Commission President will hold “final talks” in Windsor, Berkshire, around lunchtime today (27 February) in what is expected to produce a breakthrough. After the talks, Sunak will then brief his Cabinet before holding a joint press conference with Von der Leyen if a deal is agreed. He is then expected to give a statement to the Commons.
But it's not as simple as just doing the deal. If long-awaited changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol are agreed it is likely to be only the start of the most challenging week of Sunak’s premiership. He wants to win the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) so they agree to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland to get Stormont back up and running. He also needs to avoid a rebellion in his own party, with many backbenchers looking to see how former PM Boris Johnson reacts to the deal.
A series of government ministers and Conservative Party backbenchers have been spotted arriving at Downing Street - with the briefing operation on the Northern Ireland Protocol deal thought to be under way.
Elsewhere, business leaders are being filled in on the key details of the deal, ahead of the Prime Minister going public with it this afternoon.
The mood amongst the Tories also seems to be improving, with one MP, who is a promiment Brexiteer, telling the BBC: “I am very impressed! If this had been on offer at any time since 2017 I would have been delighted.
“Shows real determination to find a good way forward for Northern Ireland and the UK. I have some questions, but feel optimistic.”
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles III will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyer.
The pair, who have met before, will sit down to tea at Windsor Castle - with a range of topics expeted to be dicussed, including Ukraine and climate change.
It will come as a surprise to some after reports emerged over the weekend that the meeting had been cancelled. There were concerns that the timing of the meeting - which comes on the same day as Rishi Sunak’s discussions on the Northern Ireland Protocol - may be interpreted by some as an indication of the King giving his blessing on the deal.
This was refuted, with a government spokesperson telling PA Media: “It would be wrong to suggest the King would be involved in anything remotely political.”
Today, a royal spokesperson has commented: “The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the government’s advice that he should do so.”
Many Conservative MPs are keen to see the details of Rishi Sunak’s deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol - but as far as we know, the small print is still being kept tightly under wraps.
Those particularly interested in the details include members of the European Research Group (ERG) - a Parliamentary group made up of Tory MPs known for being Brexiteers and Eurosceptics.
One member, Bill Cash, told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster, that everyone in the group “is deeply concerned” about the deal because of “this subjugation of Northern Ireland and its voters to the laws of the EU.”
He continued: “We left the EU, we had a referendum with a result which was endorsed by the general election of 2019. So for practical purposes we are deeply concerned.”
He admitted that none of them had seen the deal - but insisted they “need to see the text” so they can properly form their viewpoint.
Sir Keir Starmer has said it is “almost inevitable” that any post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland will include some oversight by the European Court of Justice (ECJ), an issue that has caused anger among Tory MPs and the DUP.
The Labour leader said “real changes” to the Brexit deal are needed in a relationship reset with the EU that must “go way beyond the protocol”.
He reiterated his party’s support for any deal won by Rishi Sunak, adding: “Yes, we haven’t seen the deal yet, but I’m completely across what the issues are and what the practical solutions are.
“Frankly, any step in those directions is going to be an improvement on what we’ve got, which is why I can say with confidence we expect to be able to back the deal.
“It’s not going to be a surprise, it’s not going to be out of the blue, we’ve been working on these problems for a very, very long time and know what some of the solutions are.
“Look, it’s almost inevitable that the ECJ will have to play some part in this, I think the Prime Minister recognises that, the Government recognises that, but we’ve got to make progress.”
The Conservative former Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has said that Rishi Sunak may not have done enough to persuade the Democratic Unionist Party to return to powersharing in Stormont.
He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain earlier: “From what I’ve heard, he (Rishi Sunak) has done very well, but I’m not sure he has achieved the objective of getting the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) back into powersharing, which is the fundamental point of it.”