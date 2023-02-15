Nicola Sturgeon set to resign as First Minister of Scotland

The Scottish National Party leader is expected to make an announcement today

Nicola Sturgeon is set to resign as First Minister of Scotland (Photo: Getty Images)

Nicola Sturgeon is set to resign as First Minister of Scotland, according to the BBC.

The Scottish National Party leader will give a press conference at her official residence Bute House in Edinburgh at 11am.

BBC chief political correspondent Nick Eardley reported a source close to the First Minister said: “She’s had enough.”

Sturgeon has held the role of Scottish National Party leader for more than eight years, having taken over from Alex Salmond in November 2014 following the independence referendum.

She will leave office as the longest serving and first female First Minister since the creation of the Scottish Parliament, a time which saw her lead the SNP to repeated election victories at UK, Scottish and local level.

Her leadership has been mired in controversy in recent months as her government sought to push through gender reforms, only for them to be blocked by the UK government. Meanwhile the last few weeks have seen her forced to deal with the housing of transgender prisoners in women’s facilities.

The First Minister will stand down without realising her key political mission of independence for Scotland, which she has been fighting for during her time in office.

Her party will meet next month to discuss the holding of treating the next UK election as a “de facto referendum”, with more than 50% of the vote being considered a mandate to begin negotiations for Scotland to become an independent country.