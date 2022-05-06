Follow the results of the Northern Ireland election as they come in in our interactive chart of Stormont seats.

Results in the 2022 Northern Ireland General Assembly election have been rolling in, with a strong showing for Sinn Féin expected.

Northern Ireland voters cast their ballots yesterday (5 May) to elect 90 members of the Stormont parliament.

Sinn Féin (SF) and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) are in a race for the top spot, with pre-election polls suggesting the nationalist SF party could win the largest share of seats for the first time in Northern Ireland’s history.

First preference votes have been coutned and shows that SF are leading the race - the party are expected to win the largest number of seats in the National Assembly.

You can follow the results as they come in in our interactive chart below. All 90 seats will be assigned to a party as the results are announced, so keep checking back for updates.

Kellie Armstrong of the cross-community Alliance Party was announced as the country’s first new Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) after winning in the Strangford constituency.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill meanwhile was reelected in Mid-Ulster.

There are 18 constituencies in Northern Ireland, each electing five representatives.

You can find out who has been elected in your area in the map below.

Unionist and nationalist parties – who either support the union with the UK or favour a united Ireland respectively – share power under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.