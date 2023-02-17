Reports suggest that an agreement between the UK and the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol is soon to be revealed.

Rishi Sunak has arrived in Belfast amid growing speculation that a deal could soon be struck on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Prime Minister, joined by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, is on Friday (17 February) meeting with Stormont party leaders and business representatives as conversations about post-Brexit trading agreements continue. Meanwhile, also on Friday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will travel to Brussels to meet with the European Commission.

It comes as reports mount that an agreement between the UK and the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol is soon set to be unveiled. Sources suggested earlier this month that Britain and the European Union had finally struck a customs deal on Northern Ireland, with The Times reporting that Brussels had agreed to a proposal that would avoid the need for routine checks on products entering the country from Britain.

This, if true, would mark a major step towards ending the long-standing, post-Brexit impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol. But no official announcements have been made as of yet - and a spokesperson for Number 10 has stressed that talks are “still ongoing”.

In a statement, they said: “Ministers continue to engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure any solution fixes the practical problems on the ground, meets our overarching objectives, and safeguards Northern Ireland’s place in the UK’s internal market. The Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland are travelling to Northern Ireland this evening to speak to political parties as part of this engagement process.”

But, what exactly is the Northern Ireland Protocol? Here’s everything you need to know about the years of disputes post-Brexit, who wants what outcome, when an agreement between the UK and EU could be struck, and much more.

Rishi Sunak has arrived in Belfast amid growing speculation that a deal could soon be struck on the Northern Ireland Protocol. Credit: Getty Images

What is the Northern Ireland Protocol?

In simple terms, the Northern Ireland Protocol is a trading agreement. It was negotiated during Brexit talks back in 2019, and officially came into effect in 2021.

The Protocol prevents a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. This means that goods and products can be transported across the island’s land border without the need for checks.

Why is it needed?

Before Brexit, it was easy to transport goods across the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland because both sides were in the EU. But this ended when the UK voted to leave the EU, as the Republic of Ireland remained part of the union.

This meant that any goods transported over the border would be being moved between an EU and non-EU country, and therefore subject to EU checks. Fears arose that, due to Northern Ireland’s troubled political history, border checks could lead to renewed instability.

The UK and EU agreed that that protecting the Good Friday Agreement - or, the Northern Ireland peace deal - was an absolute priority. Therefore, both sides arranged a special trading agreement which moved the trade border to the Irish Sea, meaning checks would instead be conducted between Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) and Northern Ireland, at the country’s ports.

Port officers inspect vehicles at a harbour checkpoint in Larne, Northern Ireland. Credit: Getty Images

What does the UK want to change about the Northern Ireland Protocol?

The UK wants to extend the Northern Ireland Protocol to make trading between Great Britain and Northern Ireland easier too. This would be done by creating ‘green’ and ‘red’ lanes.

The green lane would be designated for trusted traders transporting goods to Northern Ireland only, and would be exempt from checks and customs controls. The red lane would be for products going on to the Republic of Ireland and the rest of the EU, which would undergo full checks and customs controls at ports.

This plan is what the UK and EU had agreed to according to The Times, but as mentioned, no announcements have been made yet. It is understood that an agreement still needs to be negotiated on exports of live animals - but that the UK is willing to maintain EU veterinary standards.

Also in relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol, The Times reported that the EU had made a major concession on the role of the European Court of Justice. For the first time, the bloc said that the ECJ could only rule on issues relating to Northern Ireland if a case had first been referred by the courts there - whereas previously, Brussels had insisted that the European Commission should be able to take cases straight to court.

A source told the newspaper: “This is a critical issue of sovereignty and that will remain with the UK. The EU has moved a lot from its original position. This deal won’t delight anyone but the hope is it satisfies everyone enough.”

Who opposes the Protocol?

Unionists, who support Northern Ireland being part of the UK, are against the protocol. They argue that placing an effective border across the Irish Sea undermines Northern Ireland’s connection with the UK.

Although Sinn Fein - a nationalist party that accepts the protocol - beat the DUP in the last election, held in May 2022, a new Northern Ireland government cannot be formed without the unionist party’s support.

Loyalists hold up placards during an anti Northern Ireland Protocol protest against the so called Irish Sea border on April 6, 2021 in Larne, Northern Ireland. Credit: Getty Images

When will a deal be announced?

Currently, there is no official word on when a deal announcement will be made. However, many have understood the Prime Minister’s trip to Northern Ireland as a sign that a deal is imminent.

Sources have previously indicated that Sunak wants to announce the deal when all of it it ready to sign, rather than unveiling it in parts. Others have suggested that there is a delay as the EU fears the Prime Minister will not be able to sell the package to the DUP and Tory Brexiteers.