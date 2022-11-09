Fears that Integrated Rail Plan comments indicate that major upgrades to east-west rail link could be under threat

Downing Street has confirmed that ahead of the autumn budget on 17 November the Prime Minister is reviewing major infrastructure projects, including the high-speed rail link, prompting demands for clarity and warnings that failing to honour the scheme would leave northern cities at a disadvantage.

Here is all you need to know:

What is the Northern Powerhouse Rail?

On Transport for the North’s website, the project is described as: “A major strategic rail programme, specifically designed to support the transformation of the North’s economy by providing effective and efficient rail connectivity between the North’s major economic centres, offering a faster and more reliable service across the entire region. Connecting the people, communities and businesses of the North.”

It was first proposed in 2014 and has also been known unofficially as High Speed 3. Its supporters say the project is the biggest infrastructure investment since the Industrial Revolution and will address the poor level of high-speed rail provision on east-to-west routes in the north of England. They say that when complete it will put 3.8 million people within 90 minutes of four major northern cities, creating up to 10,000 more job opportunities in urban areas and adding £3.4 billion to the regional economy by 2040.

Under the proposed 20-year project new lines would be constructed between Manchester and Leeds via central Warrington, and between Liverpool and Manchester via Bradford. In addition lines between Leeds, Newcastle, Hull and Sheffield would be upgraded, using parts of the HS2 network where possible and adding more stops to create easier links for passengers.

The plans for Northern Powerhouse Rail.

What changes are being proposed to the original plan?

After Liz Truss recommited the government to the full project during her short tenure as Prime Minister, Downing Street has stepped back from that under Rishi Sunak and said it instead “remains committed” to the Integrated Rail Plan (IRP), which contains a less extensive vision for NPR.

Under that plan the proposed new lines from Manchester to Leeds and the later extension from Liverpool to Hull would be abandoned in favour of upgrading the existing track. Plans for a new station for Bradford on the Liverpool to Hull stretch will also be scrapped. However, one new 40-mile line between Warrington and Marsden would be constructed.

Why is Northern Powerhouse Rail under threat?

The government is facing a £50bn black hole in its finances, which will have to come from tax increases and public spending cuts. The NPR project would require massive long-term investment and the government’s own Integrated Rail Plan offers a cut-price way to deliver some of its ambitions.

Ministers claim that a scaled-back approach will save money but still deliver improvements along the planned route. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Transport Secretary Mark Harper is reviewing “a number of options” on how the ambitions are achieved.

“The Government is of the view that this approach will deliver those benefits sooner than under alternative plans,” the official said. “There are a number of options on how we deliver those high-speed services to Leeds, for example, and the Transport Secretary is looking at those closely.”

Business Secretary and former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC: “The line itself can deliver a 33-minute journey from Manchester to Leeds, quadruple nearly the capacity of that line, and do so without having to wait an extra 20 years beyond the delivery of what the upgrade can do. There wasn’t really much point in going and blasting new tunnels through the Pennines.”

What has been the response?

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh accused the Government of having “crashed the economy” and then making the North pay for the fall-out. She said: “A lost decade of broken Tory promises has left the North with second-rate infrastructure, and rail services in crisis, holding the economy back..

“Rishi Sunak told voters he would deliver Northern Powerhouse Rail, before abandoning it at the first opportunity. This Conservative government have no mandate, no platform and no plan – they crashed the economy, and now they want northern communities to pay the price.”

Lord McLoughlin, Chair of Transport for the North (TfN) said: “We will wait to see in two weeks’ time what the Autumn Statement says, but the Chancellor made clear in his first statement to the House of Commons last month that he sees capital spending as vital to a credible economic growth strategy; and as TfN’s research has shown, on those terms alone Northern Powerhouse Rail is beneficial to both the national and northern economies.

“In addition, the last Conservative manifesto was clear on its commitment to build NPR. And furthermore, the Transport Select Committee recommended in August, that the government should revisit the evidence base for the decisions that were made on NPR in the Integrated Rail Plan. TfN members are clear that building NPR in full via Bradford is the best option to provide the solution to the capacity constraints on our rail network and underpin the long-term sustainable economic growth for our region.”