The UK government have announced plans to proscribe the protest group, making support for them illegal.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced the governments plan to proscribe Palestine Action under anti-terror law, following a break-in at RAF Brize Norton, in which activists from the group painted a number of planes red. The move is highly controversial, with protestors taking to the streets in London in support of the group.

Palestine Action is a pro-Palestine protest network that aims to disrupt the arms industry in the United Kingdom. It was founded by Huda Ammori and Richard Barnard in 2024, and its tactics include occupation of premises and vandalism. The tactics have resulted in members of the group being arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group describe themselves as a "direct action network dismantling British complicity in Israeli apartheid." Today, emergency mobilisation was called for and the "We Are All Palestine Action" protests began outside Parliament.

Notable protests staged by the group include the occupation of the roof of an Elbit Systems owned drone factory in Leicester, as well as the splashing of Somerset County Hall with red paint in response to the councils leasing of a building to Elbit Systems UK.

The group have responded to Home Secretaries plans to proscribe them as terrorists saying: "This is an unhinged reaction to a non-violent actions spraying paint in protests of the UK Governments arming Israel's slaughter of the Palestinian people. The real crime here is not red paint being sprayed in these war planes, but the war crimes that have been enabled with those planes because of the UK Government's complicity in Israel's genocide."

If proscribed, support for the group will be outlawed. The home office can proscribe a group if it is found to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commit or participate in acts of terrorism

Prepare for terrorism

Promote or encourage terrorism

Is otherwise concerned in terrorism

The government, when debating whether to proscribe an organisation, must take into account the nature and scale of an organisations activities, as well as the specific threat it poses to the UK and UK nationals overseas. It also considers the extent of the organisations presence in the UK and the need to support other members of the international community in the global fight against terrorism.

The maximum sentence one can be punished with for showing support to a proscribed group is 14 years in prison. Offences include belonging to such an organisation, publishing images on an article such as a flag or logo in support of the proscribed organisation, and expressing support for a proscribed organisation.