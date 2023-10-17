Former minister and Wellingborough MP Peter Bone has had the Tory whip removed over bullying and sexual misconduct.

Former minister Peter Bone has had the Tory whip removed after being found to have committed bullying and sexual misconduct against a staff member. The Conservatives acted a day after a watchdog recommended he should be suspended from the Commons for six weeks – potentially triggering a by-election in his Wellingborough seat.

Mr Bone, 70, was alleged to have exposed himself to a member of staff along with a series of acts of bullying. His expulsion also means he will have to sit as an independent MP. Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel (IEP) said the MP “committed many varied acts of bullying and one act of sexual misconduct” against a member of his staff in 2012 and 2013.

