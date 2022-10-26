Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has come under fire for suggesting that LGBT football fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar should be “respectful of the host nation”.

It came after veteran campaigner Peter Tatchell said he was arrested after staging the first LGBT protest in the country to highlight its human rights abuses in the run-up to the sporting event.

Mr Cleverly urged fans to show “a little bit of flex and compromise” and to “respect the culture of your host nation”.

But Mr Tatchell hit back at the remarks, saying the Foreign Secretary should instead “highlight the abuses being carried out by the regime”.

Going to the World Cup, as Mr Cleverly has said he will, is “colluding with a homophobic, sexist and racist regime”, the activist said.

Critics also described the Cabinet minister’s comments as “abhorrent” and “shockingly tone deaf”.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly MP leaves Number 10 in Downing Street as new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak begins cabinet reshuffle. Credit: Getty Images

Mr Cleverly told LBC radio: “I haven’t spoken with the government of Qatar in direct response to Peter Tatchell, but my understanding is that he was questioned, that he was supported by the FCDO’s consular team.

“I have spoken to the Qatari authorities in the past about gay football fans going to watch the World Cup and how they will treat our fans and international fans.

“They want to make sure that football fans are safe, secure and enjoy themselves, and they know that that means they are going to have to make some compromises in terms of what is an Islamic country with a very different set of cultural norms to our own.

“One of the things I would say for football fans is, you know, please do be respectful of the host nation.

“They are trying to ensure that people can be themselves and enjoy the football, and I think with a little bit of flex and compromise at both ends, it can be a safe, secure and exciting World Cup.”