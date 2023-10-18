Good morning and welcome to NationalWorld's PMQs live blog with myself, Politics Editor Ralph Blackburn. The post-conference PMQs is usually quite punchy, however it has been overshadowed by the war in Israel which threatens to spill into other parts of the Middle East. It is likely to be more sombre and less combative than usual. A reminder that it starts at 12noon - and if you have any questions or comments, please send them to [email protected].