PMQs live: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to face off for first time since party conferences
Rishi Sunak is set to be quizzed by Sir Keir Starmer and other MPs at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) for the first time since the party conferences.
At the Conservative conference in Manchester, Sunak scrapped the northern leg of HS2 and said that Starmer is the "continuity candidate" for the next election. While in Liverpool, the Labour leader promised to build 1.5million houses in five years and said under him the country would "turn our backs on never-ending Tory decline".
The post-conference PMQs is usually quite punchy, however it has been overshadowed by the war in Israel which threatens to spill into other parts of the Middle East. A blast at the al Ahli Hospital in Gaza - with Israel disputing Palestinian claims that it was from an airstrike - looks set to make peace even harder.
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
The main story from the Israel-Hamas war today is the dispute over a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital, which Palestinian authorities say has killed 500 peoples. They say this was from an IDF airstrike, however Israel says it has proof that the explosion was from a misfiring Hamas rocket. The IDF has released audio which it claims shows Hamas fighters saying: “It’s from us?”
Tory candidate for Tamworth by-election slammed as ‘nasty’ after telling parents who can’t feed kids to ‘f*** off’
The Conservative candidate for Tamworth’s by-election, Andrew Cooper, has been slammed after a diagram he created telling parents who are struggling to feed their kids to “f*** off” has surfaced on social media, my colleague Isabella Boneham reports. Cooper posted the diagram drawn in pen on a piece of paper in 2020 on Facebook.
He asks the question on the diagram: “Can you feed your kids?”. This then points to either a “yes” or a “no” with “well done” underneath the yes and underneath the no other boxes appear such as “Do you have to pay for TV” and “Do you have a phone contract”. “Yes” answers to these boxes leads to the big box which says “F*** off”.
Otto English posted a picture of the screenshotted Facebook post from 2020 on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. He said: “Hadn’t heard of Cooper before but frankly Tamworth deserves better.”
After the image emerged, Cooper said that "most people in Tamworth would agree that benefits are no there to pay for luxuries". The by-election is on Thursday. Read Isabella's full story here.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to NationalWorld's PMQs live blog with myself, Politics Editor Ralph Blackburn. The post-conference PMQs is usually quite punchy, however it has been overshadowed by the war in Israel which threatens to spill into other parts of the Middle East. It is likely to be more sombre and less combative than usual. A reminder that it starts at 12noon - and if you have any questions or comments, please send them to [email protected].