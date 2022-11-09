LivePMQs today live: Rishi Sunak likely to be quizzed by Keir Starmer about Gavin Williamson - what time is PMQs?
Follow all the latest updates and analysis from the NationalWorld team for PMQs today.
Rishi Sunak will be braced for questions about Gavin Williamson from Labour leader Keir Starmer in today’s PMQs.
The former Cabinet minister resigned last night amid an investigation into bullying claims, after Williamson is said to have sent offensive text messages to former chief whip Wendy Morton. It is thought that Rishi Sunak was aware of the allegations when he made Williamson Minister without Portfolio, something Starmer is likely to ask about.
PMQs is available to watch via a live stream on NationalWorld TV and on this page. Read our liveblog, with all the latest updates and analysis, to find out what happened.
How can I watch PMQs live?
PMQs is available to watch via a live stream on NationalWorld TV and on this page. It is also broadcast live on BBC News, Sky New and the UK Parliament YouTube channel.
What time is PMQs today?
Prime Minister’s Questions will take place at its usual time of midday (12noon), with the session lasting for about half an hour.