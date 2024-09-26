Policy@Manchester party conference events end with Conservatives in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An intensive programme of Policy@Manchester events at this year’s party conferences will conclude next week when The University of Manchester’s policy engagement unit holds four events over two days at the Conservative gathering in Birmingham.

The first of two panel debates next Tuesday (1 October) begins at 1030am in LOB103, Birmingham Library when a specially convened group of experts is invited to answer the question: “Is antimicrobial resistance the next big healthcare risk?”

Chaired by Ryan Henson, Chief Executive Officer at the Coalition for Global Prosperity, participants will include Lord Markham, former Parliamentary Under-Secretary at The Department for Health and Social Care; Dr Wendy Thompson, Clinical Senior Lecturer at The University of Manchester; Frances Garraghan, Technical Programme Lead for the Commonwealth Pharmacists Association; Colette Goldrick, Director of Corporate Strategy at The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry; and Jessica Fraser, Technical Manager for Health Systems Strengthening at the Tropical Health and Education Trust. At 1pm in the same venue, a new panel will discuss how Britain can become a clean energy superpower.

Holly Brazier Tope, Head of Politics at The Green Alliance, will be in the Chair for this one, alongside Professor Alice Larkin, Professor in Climate Science & Energy Policy, Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research at The University of Manchester; Samuel Kurtz MS, Shadow Minister for Economy and Energy; Andrew Bowie MP, Shadow Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero; Jake Tudge, Corporate Affairs Director at National Gas; and Asif Rehmanwala, CEO of Ecotricity.

Professor Cecilia Wong

Policy@Manchester will also co-host two events the previous day (Monday 30 September).

At 1045am in the Soprano Room, Hyatt Regency, the team will join forces with colleagues at the Institute for Government to ask three prominent panellists: “What is the Conservative vision for devolution across England?”

They will include Councillor Anne Handley, Leader of East Riding Council; Akash Paun, Programme Director at the Institute for Government; and Professor Richard Jones, Vice-President, Regional Innovation and Civic Engagement and Professor of Innovation Policy at The University of Manchester.

And at 11am in the Fortissimo Room, Hyatt Regency, in partnership with the Social Market Foundation, a line-up of subject specialists will explore how education policy can support children's wellbeing and mental health.

Chaired by Aveek Bhattacharya, Research Director at the Social Market Foundation, the discussion will have contributions from Damian Hinds MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Education; Dr Charlotte Bagnall, Lecturer in the Psychology of Education at The University of Manchester; and Professor Lade Smith, President at the Royal College of Psychiatrists

Both of Monday’s events will take place inside the secure zone and a conference pass will be required to attend.

Professor Cecilia Wong, Co-Director, Policy@Manchester, said: “It has been a particularly interesting party conference season, coming so soon after the General Election which resulted in significant political change.

“The University of Manchester has a fantastic reputation for producing first class academic research which we are keen to share with policymakers including politicians of all parties.

“Our attendance at the three largest party conferences is an important aspect of our engagement activities.

“Being at the Liberal Democrat conference in Brighton and the Labour conference in Liverpool over the past two weeks was incredibly useful for us.

“The stimulating schedule of events at Conservative conference in Birmingham will no doubt be equally productive.”

More information about Policy@Manchester’s events at this year’s party conferences is available on its website.