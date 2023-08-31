Politics live: Grant Shapps replaces Ben Wallace as Defence Secretary in Rishi Sunak's mini reshuffle
Follow the latest news and analysis on our live blog as Rishi Sunak carries out a mini Cabinet reshuffle.
Grant Shapps has replaced Ben Wallace as Defence Secretary, who formally handed in his resignation after four years in the role.
As Shapps is the current Energy Secretary, this will require a mini reshuffle as he already sits in Cabinet. Education minister and Sunak loyalist Claire Coutinho has replaced him. It is Shapps' fifth Cabinet role in a year, after previously serving as Transport, Home (for six days), Business and Energy Secretary.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, Wallace said: “The Ministry of Defence is back on the path to being once again world class with world class people. The United Kingdom is respected around the world for our armed forces and that respect has only grown more since the war in Ukraine."
Shapps knows 'very little about defence'
Perhaps not the ideal first comments Grant Shapps was after. A former chief of the general staff of the British Army has said he knows “very little about defence” and it will take him “quite some time to get up to speed”,
Lord Dannatt told Sky News Ben Wallace “did a good job, but he leaves with work in progress”, adding: “And now we have a new Defence Secretary who knows very little about defence, and it’s a complex portfolio. It will take him quite some time to get up to speed.
“I think there is a risk that certainly the debate on resources for defence stagnates, at least until Grant Shapps can get his head around his portfolio.”
He went on: “I think what the chief of defence staff and the single service chiefs will be hoping from the new Secretary of State for Defence is that he will listen to the concerns that they have within the wider context of the insecurity of the world.
“And although he may well have been appointed as someone who is going to support the Prime Minister and help the Conservative Party in its general election campaign, they will be hoping that he will really understand defence and push the case for defence, not just for the Ministry of Defence’s own benefit, but for the benefit of the whole country.
“Because there is a very strong case that we should be investing more in defence than we currently are. Ben Wallace knew that. Ben Wallace was arguing for it. Is that discussion going to continue? Or will Grant Shapps choose to go quietly?”
Grant Shapps’ biggest gaffes
My colleague Henry Sandercock has put together a piece on Grant Shapps' biggest gaffes - which tend to stack up when you've been in government for a while. Even so, the new Defence Secretary's are quite bizarre, from poor photoshop skills to using pseudonyms.
1. The Boris Johnson photo edit
In the run up to the Virgin Orbit launch, Grant Shapps tweeted excitedly about how “delighted” the government was to be backing the “FIRST [sic] ever satellite launch from European soil”.
Shapps used an image of himself meeting Virgin Orbit’s CEO Dan Hart at Newquay Spaceport. The photograph dated from 9 June 2021 ahead of the G7 summit that took place a few days later in Cornwall.
But the photo Shapps posted was missing someone - Boris Johnson. The then-Prime Minister had been at the centre of the original picture wearing Virgin Orbit overalls but had been edited out.
‘Mysterious’ Wikipedia edits
Grant Shapps’s photo mishap was not the first time the Cabinet minister has been ridiculed for a gaffe. In 2012, while he was the Conservative Party chair, Shapps admitted to editing his own Wikipedia entry using anonymous accounts.
The Observer reported that these accounts had removed references to previous embarrassing political gaffes, his business career and his net worth using computers in his constituency office. In 2015, The Guardian also reported that either Shapps himself or someone close to him had also used an anonymous Wikipedia account to edit the entries of his political opponents. Shapps denied the allegations.
The use of pseudonyms
In a separate 2015 incident, Shapps was forced to admit he had held a second job under the pseudonym Michael Green. There had been questions about the identity of Michael Green several years earlier, which led to a surreal doorstepping of Shapps by Channel 4’s political reporter Michael Crick.
His other pseudonyms have included: Corinne Stockheath, Dr JLM Richards and Richard Warton - although Shapps insists they are all real people. All were used to provide testimonials for his business venture HowToCorp.
Liberal Democrat by-election comments
One of Shapps’ earliest blunders came when he was a vice-chairperson of the Conservative Party in 2007. After the death of Labour Party MP Piara Khabra, who represented Ealing Southall, West London, a by-election took place in the constituency.
Shapps was involved in the Tory candidate’s campaign. In a bid to destabilise the Liberal Democrats’ election bid, he commented on a YouTube post by the party while pretending to be a Lib Dem supporter, writing: “Okay, realistically we’re not going to win though. Especially since the Tories have just received 5 defecting Councillors from Labour. Don’t quite know how they’ve done it, but the Tories have stolen a march on us this time.”
The only flaw in the plan was that he had forgotten he was logged in under his own name. In the end, the ruse didn’t work. The Lib Dems beat the Conservatives to second-place in the constituency.
Claire Coutinho becomes Energy Secretary
Claire Coutinho, the current children's minister, has replaced Shapps as Energy Secretary, the first of the 2019 intake to get a senior Cabinet role.
She became the MP for East Surrey four years ago, after a career working for investment bank Merrill Lynch and accounting firm KPMG. She also worked as a special adviser in the Treasury while Rishi Sunak was the Chief Secretary.
The Oxford graduate said she left KPMG to join government to help deliver "Brexit for the inside". After becoming an MP she was criticised for supporting Dominic Cummings' Covid road trip to the North East. She said what Cummings had done was in the rules, and he deserved "our compassion".
Coutinho became a Parliamentary Private Secretary to Sunak, when he was Chancellor, and also supported his leadership bid.
Labour: 13 years of Tory defence failures
Shadow defence secretary John Healey has congratulated Grant Shapps on his new role but said he was taking charge after more than a decade of Conservative failure.
The Labour frontbencher said: “I congratulate Grant Shapps today.
“The first duty of any government is to keep our country safe and I will always work with the new Defence Secretary on this basis, especially on Ukraine
“But after 13 years of Tory defence failures, a change at the top will not change this record.”
Five Cabinet jobs in a year
As many people have pointed out this is Grant Shapps' fifth senior Cabinet role in a year - which could be some kind of record.
Shapps spent around two-and-half years as Transport Secretary, and took a fairly bullish approach to the rail strikes - which obviously still haven't been resolved.
On 19 October 2022, he was appointed Home Secretary after Suella Braverman resigned over leaking classified documents. This was just one day before Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister, and he only had six days in the role until Rishi Sunak replaced Truss and ... brought back Suella Braverman.
On 25 October 2022, Sunak appointed Shapps as Business Secretary and then on 7 February 2023 he was appointed into the new role of Secretary for Energy Security and Net Zero.
And now on 31 August 2023, he was been made Defence Secretary.
Ministerial churn has been something critics have highlighted as having a significant impact on effective government. Earlier this year, Alex Chisholm, Cabinet Office permanent secretary, said that the “sheer rate of change and the pressure of going through the gears” had a significant impact on staff morale.
He explained: “It had felt quite relentless, the pace of change, and obviously, we have had the the changes in political leadership as well, as part of that.”
Mixed reaction about Shapps
Let's look at some of the political commentators reaction to Shapps' appointment. The FT's Jim Pickard points out that in the last year, Shapps has been Home Secretary (for just six days), Transport Secretary, Business Secretary, Energy Secretary and now Defence Secretary.
Adam Bienkov, Byline Times' political commentator, points out that Shapps ran a get-rich-quick scheme while an MP.
The Times' Red Box Editor Lara Spirit flags that Shapps was chair of APPG on Ukraine for half a day in October, some experience for this job perhaps ...
Shapps will 'continue UK's support for Ukraine'
Grant Shapps has already updated his Twitter to confirm he is the new Defence Secretary. He said he is “honoured” to get the role as he praised Ben Wallace.
Shapps tweeted: “I’m honoured to be appointed as Defence Secretary by @RishiSunak.
“I’d like to pay tribute to the enormous contribution Ben Wallace has made to UK defence & global security over the last 4 years.
“As I get to work at @DefenceHQ I am looking forward to working with the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who defend our nation’s security.
“And continuing the UK’s support for Ukraine in their fight against Putin’s barbaric invasion.”
Claire Coutinho enters Downing Street
Current Education minister Claire Coutinho has also just entered Downing Street. Could she be about to replace Shapps as Energy Security Secretary? That would be a big promotion for an MP who was only voted in in 2019. She was however Sunak's PPS and special advisor before that.
Breaking: Grant Shapps announced as new Defence Secretary
Grant Shapps has formally been announced by Downing Street as the new Defence Secretary. He replaces Ben Wallace who resigned after four years in the job.
Memorable Shapps moment
Most people may remember Grant Shapps as the minister the government wheeled out to defend Dominic Cummings, on his infamous trip to Durham and then Barnard Castle while suffering from coronavirus symptoms.
Shapps was Transport Secretary at the time, and desperately told reporters that he'd rather talk about the "dualling of the A66" than the Prime Minister's main advisor appearing to break Covid rules.