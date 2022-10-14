LivePolitics live: what time is Liz Truss’s speech, has Kwasi Kwarteng been sacked, how to watch press conference
Follow our politics live blog for all the latest news and analysis from the NationalWorld team.
Liz Truss has held an incredibly brief impromtu press conference at after sacking her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
Kwarteng has confirmed he has been asked stand down, and has accepted. Truss will also announce plans to raise corporation tax as she abandons key parts of her mini-budget. The new Prime Minister hopes this will reassure the markets, although the pound plummetted after the announcement the Chancellor was sacked.
The former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has been appointed his replacement.
Politics live: Truss holds brief press conference
‘We are close to the end of this Conservative stretch in government’, says political expert
Liz Truss’ decision to sack Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor and perform another U-tun in policy is marking the end of the Conservative’s time in power, according to one political expert.
Alan Roden, an independent political commentator, former political editor of the Scottish Daily Mail and former director of communications at Scottish Labour, spoke of the Prime Minister’s recent moves and how it has affected the party’s standing.
He said: “Nobody who works in British politics today has witnessed this level of chaotic leadership before. It’s a dream for journalists, but a nightmare to watch for those of us who are passionate about good political communication.
“What’s clear, from talking to politicians and political observers across the spectrum – including many Tories - is that everyone thinks we are close to the end of this Conservative stretch in government, and a Labour government is coming soon. As for Liz Truss herself, when bookies are offering odds of just 1/6 that she will be Tory leader at the next General Election, now is a good time to remind people to gamble responsibly - and that the bookies never lose.”
Liz Truss said the UK will 'get through this storm’
At her press conference, the Prime Minister said: “I want to be honest, this is difficult, but we will get through this storm. And we will deliver the strong and sustained growth that can transform the prosperity of our country for generations to come.
“It is clear that parts of our mini-budget went further and faster than markets were expecting so the way we are delivering our mission right now has to change.”
Liz Truss has finished
After an incredibly brief press conference, Liz Truss answered three questions and left the stage.
Truss: my conviction is to go for growth
Liz Truss opened her press conference by saying her conviction for growth is rooted in her personal experiences.
Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street, the Prime Minister said: “My conviction that this country needs to go for growth is rooted in my personal experience.
“I know what it’s like to grow up somewhere that isn’t feeling the benefits of growth. I saw what that meant. And I’m not prepared to accept that for our country. I want a country where people can get good jobs, new businesses can set up and families can afford an even better life.
“That’s why from day one, I’ve been ambitious for growth.”
Corporation tax U-turn
Liz Truss has announced a U-turn on plans to not increase corporation tax by 6% next April. Boris Johnson’s administration had proposed to increase it from 19% to 25%, raising £18billion, however the new PM had wanted to scrap this.
Liz Truss is speaking
Liz Truss has started her press conference, we’ll bring you everything the Prime Minister says.
Jeremy Hunt appointed new Chancellor
Jeremy Hunt will be the new Chancellor of the Exchequer.
Downing Street has confirmed that the former Health Secretary will replace Kwasi Kwarteng, who was sacked by Prime Minister Liz Truss earlier today.
Hunt put himself forward in the Tory leadership race over the summer, but after not gaining sufficient support from fellow MPs backed Truss’ main opponent Rishi Sunak.
The new Chancellor will be tasked with reassuring the financial markets after Kwarteng’s unpopular, tax-slashing mini budget plunged the country into economic chaos.
Press conference moved to 2.30pm
The Prime Minister’s press conference will be held at 2.30pm in the Downing Street briefing room, No 10 has said.
Kwarteng confirms he’s stood down as Chancellor
Kwasi Kwarteng has confirmed he has stood down as Chancellor.
In his letter to Liz Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng wrote: “Dear Prime Minster.
“You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted.
“When you asked me to serve as your Chancellor, I did so in full knowledge that the situation we faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices. However, your vision of optimism, growth and change was right.
“As I have said many times in the past weeks, following the status quo was simply not an option. For too long this country has been dogged by low growth rates and high taxation — that must still change if this country is to succeed.
“The economic environment has changed rapidly since we set out the Growth Plan on 23 September. In response, together with the Bank of England and excellent officials at the Treasury we have responded to those events, and I commend my officials for their dedication.
“It is important now as we move forward to emphasise your government’s commitment to fiscal discipline. The Medium-Term Fiscal Plan is crucial to this end, and I look forward to supporting you and my successor to achieve that from the backbenches.
“We have been colleagues and friends for many years. In that time, I have seen your dedication and determination. I believe your vision is the right one. It has been an honour to serve as your first Chancellor.
“Your success is this country’s success and I wish you well.”
How to watch Truss’ press conference
Liz Truss’ press conference will be shown on the BBC iPlayer and news channel. It is expected to be shown on BBC One as well, but the schedule has yet to be updated.