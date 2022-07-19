Pay rises for public sector workers such as nurses and police officers were unveiled

The Government is on a collision course with public sector workers including nurses and teachers after announcing pay rises which were attacked as a real-terms wage cut.

One union leader warned of co-ordinated strike action in response to pay announcements by ministers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than one million NHS staff, including nurses, paramedics and midwives, will receive a pay rise of at least £1,400 with lowest earners to receive up to 9.3%, the Government has announced.

Eligible dentists and doctors will receive a 4.5% pay rise, while other awards includes a 5% increase for the police.

Unions had called for the pay increase to reflect the current cost of living crisis , with inflation rising at its fastest rate for 40 years - however, ministers have hinted that this may not be the case, meaning inflation could be pushed even higher.

However, health unions said the announcement amounts to a real terms pay cut

As it stands, the current UK inflation rate is 9.1% , however the Bank of England has predicted that it could reach more than 11% later in the year.

Which workers are affected by the public sector pay rise?

The public sector includes a huge number of workers, with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimating that the sector employs 5.7 million people in the UK.

In short, the public sector is responsible for providing all public services in the UK, such as:

Education

Emergency services

Healthcare

Housing

Refuse collection

Social care

The pay increase will affect one in four public servants, with Downing Street providing a list of the professions for which public sector pay awards will be reported on Tuesday.

A doctor checks on patient notes in NHS Seacole Centre at Headley Court, Surrey. (Photo by Victoria Jones-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

They are:

School teachers

Health workers on the Agenda for Change contract (including nurses)

Doctors

Dentists

Police officers

The armed forces

Prison officers

NHS very senior managers

The judiciary

Senior civil servants

Senior military

Police

Crime commissioners

How much are the pay rises?

The Government said it had accepted recommendations from the independent NHS pay review bodies in full, adding that the pay rise recognises the contribution of NHS staff while balancing the need to protect taxpayers, manage public spending and not drive up inflation.

The lowest earners, such as porters and cleaners, will see a 9.3% increase in their basic pay this year, compared to last year, said the Department for Health.

The average basic pay for nurses will increase from around £35,600 as of March 2022 to around £37,000 and the basic pay for newly qualified nurses will increase by 5.5%, from £25,655 last year to £27,055.

Dentists and doctors will receive a 4.5% pay rise and the police will get a 5% increase.

Teacher starting salaries to see 8.9% uplift in September this year, reaching £28,000. Those in the early stages of their careers will also benefit from significant increases, ranging from 5% to 8% depending on experience.

Pay for experienced teachers who have been in the profession for more than five years will rise by 5% in the next academic year.

The Government said across the public sector, these are the highest pay rises in nearly 20 years.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had argued that the public sector pay cannot rise with inflation because it could erode savings and other workers’ incomes.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps arrives at 10 Downing Street (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

When asked about suggestions that pay rises for public sector workers could be capped at around 5%, well below inflation, he told LBC radio: “One thing we don’t want to do is allow inflation to run out of control.

“When that happens you get into a vicious circle where it erodes people’s incomes, it erodes people’s savings.

“This is a spike going through the system caused by Putin’s war in Ukraine and the big upset that’s had to, for example, fuel supplies.

“It’s very important that we don’t chase that inflation, otherwise we’ll be permanently poorer, and that’s why the plan which gets us back on track as quickly as possible is important – and pay rises will need to reflect that.”

What have unions said about the pay rise?

This is what various unions said about the awards, ahead of the Government signing off on the pay increases.

Unison

Unison’s head of health Sara Gorton said: “This is nowhere near what’s needed to save the NHS.

“Demoralised and depleted health workers needed to know that ministers are serious about solving the staffing crisis and investing in the future. The way to do that was through a significant pay award.

“With the pandemic barely behind us and the growing cost-of-living catastrophe, NHS staff, their bank accounts and health services are all running on empty.

“The Government’s shown it’s prepared to sit by and watch waiting lists grow, ambulance call times lengthen and patient suffering increase.

“Many will be seriously considering industrial action after this pitiful increase and a majority of the public will be behind them.

”Ministers can’t continue to allow wages to fall and expect staff still to be there. The simple formula for recruiting and retaining enough staff to tackle the treatment backlog and avoiding a damaging dispute is to ensure NHS workers have a decent pay rise. This isn’t it.”

GMB

Laurence Turner, of the GMB, said: “An offer below inflation is a cut by another name. Recruitment and retention problems are now severe across the public sector and ministers are failing to invest in the services that the economic recovery needs.

“Real NHS wages have fallen by 15% since 2010 and workers are risking their lives to protect patients. Key workers have been driven to loans and food banks to make ends meet – they deserve so much better than this.

“GMB will now ballot our members on the offer, but there should be no doubt – everyone has their breaking point, and without a fundamental change we will not be able to deliver the public services that the country needs.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Government promised rewards for the dedication of the public sector workforce during the pandemic. What they have delivered instead, in real terms, is a kick in the teeth.

“The so-called wage offer amounts to a massive national pay cut. We expected the inevitable betrayal, but the scale of it is an affront.

“During the pandemic, public sector workers were correctly lauded as heroes. They were sent out to deal with the pandemic and did so despite the imminent dangers they faced. Now they are being asked to pay for the crisis with this national pay cut.”

Chartered Society of Physiotherapy

Assistant director at the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy Elaine Sparkes said: “NHS workers have made it clear that a pay award like this is nowhere near enough in the current climate, being substantially less than the current and predicted level of inflation.

“We’ve told the Government that – as have tens of thousands of people who took to the streets last month demanding a fair deal for workers.

“But still it presses on with an award that will cut the real value of take home pay for health staff and potentially put patient care at risk as the workforce crisis in the NHS deepens.

“Health unions will now consult members on what action they wish to take to ensure the extraordinary efforts of NHS staff are fairly rewarded.”

A nurse fills a syringe with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

NHS Employers

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, which is part of the NHS Confederation, said: “We welcome an increase in pay for hardworking and overstretched NHS staff beyond the 3% uplift originally budgeted for.

“However, NHS and public health leaders cannot be put into the impossible position of having to choose which services they will cut back on in order to fund the additional rise.

“NHS employers have only been allocated enough money to award staff a 3% rise, so unless the extra increase is funded by the Treasury, very worryingly this will have to be drawn from existing budgets and will mean an estimated unplanned £1.8 billion shortfall.”

An illuminated sign thanking the NHS is pictured across Olympic Way the road to Wembley Stadium in London on March 26, 2020 (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Unite

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Government promised rewards for the dedication of the public sector workforce during the pandemic. What they have delivered instead, in real terms, is a kick in the teeth.

“The so-called wage offer amounts to a massive national pay cut. We expected the inevitable betrayal, but the scale of it is an affront.

“During the pandemic, public sector workers were correctly lauded as heroes. They were sent out to deal with the pandemic and did so despite the imminent dangers they faced. Now they are being asked to pay for the crisis with this national pay cut.”

NASUWT teachers union

Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT teachers’ union, said: “If the Government hopes that teachers’ anger will dissipate over the course of the summer break, they are wrong.

“A pay award that is below inflation will be yet another pay cut for hardworking teachers.

Year six students listen to their teacher as classes return (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“The Government has deliberately withheld the pay review body’s report until the very end of the school term, demonstrating once again their contempt for the profession.

“Teachers have been badly let down by this Government for more than a decade, and only a commitment to a programme of pay restoration for teachers can win the trust, confidence and morale of the profession.”

Public and Commercial Services union

The union’s general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “It’s an outrage that millions of our public sector colleagues have been told to accept half the rate of inflation, and it puts into further shocking focus the fact our members, the Government’s own workforce, are being told to accept even less.

“Brave workers in a number of unions, including within PCS, are already taking action over intolerable pay and our members will be balloted to join them in the autumn.

“We’ll be talking to our colleagues in other unions about organising co-ordinated national strike action.”

Royal College of Nursing

General secretary Pat Cullen, said: “This is a grave misstep by ministers. With this low award, the Government is misjudging the mood of nursing staff and the public too.

“There are tens of thousands of unfilled nursing jobs and today ministers have taken the NHS even further from safe patient care.

“Living costs are rising and yet they have enforced another real-terms pay cut on nursing staff. It will push more nurses and nursing support workers out of the profession.