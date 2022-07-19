Police officers, teachers and NHS workers are expected to get pay awards

Today, Tuesday 19 July, the Government is set to unveil the 2022 pay deal for 2.5 million public sector workers , which includes the likes of doctors , nurses and teachers .

Unions are calling for the pay increase to reflect the current cost of living crisis , with inflation rising at its fastest rate for 40 years - however, ministers have hinted that this may not be the case, meaning inflation could be pushed even higher.

As it stands, the current UK inflation rate is 9.1% , however the Bank of England has predicted that it could reach more than 11% later in the year.

What time will the decision be announced?

The decision will be announced later today, Tuesday 19 July, however a specific time has not been confirmed.

The awards will be set out in written ministerial statements from each of the relevant departments late on Tuesday.

Which workers are affected by the public sector pay rise?

The public sector includes a huge number of workers, with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimating that the sector employs 5.7 million people in the UK.

In short, the public sector is responsible for providing all public services in the UK, such as:

Education

Emergency services

Healthcare

Housing

Refuse collection

Social care

The pay increase will affect one in four public servants, with Downing Street providing a list of the professions for which public sector pay awards will be reported on Tuesday.

They are:

School teachers

Health workers on the Agenda for Change contract (including nurses)

Doctors

Dentists

Police officers

The armed forces

Prison officers

NHS very senior managers

The judiciary

Senior civil servants

Senior military

Police

Crime commissioners

How much will the pay rise be?

There has been speculation that the offers will be around 5%, which unions point out is less than half the current level of RPI inflation.

NHS workers have been waiting months for a pay rise which was due in April.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has argued that the public sector pay cannot rise with inflation because it could erode savings and other workers’ incomes.

When asked about suggestions that pay rises for public sector workers could be capped at around 5%, well below inflation, he told LBC radio: “One thing we don’t want to do is allow inflation to run out of control.

“When that happens you get into a vicious circle where it erodes people’s incomes, it erodes people’s savings.

“This is a spike going through the system caused by Putin’s war in Ukraine and the big upset that’s had to, for example, fuel supplies.

“It’s very important that we don’t chase that inflation, otherwise we’ll be permanently poorer, and that’s why the plan which gets us back on track as quickly as possible is important – and pay rises will need to reflect that.”

What have unions said about the pay rise?

This is what various unions have said about the awards, ahead of the Government signing off on the pay increases.

Unison

Unison’s head of health Sara Gorton said: “With inflation expected to go even higher this week, reports of a 5% wage rise won’t go down well with struggling NHS staff.

“The public understands an above-inflation pay increase is needed or fed-up health workers won’t hang around.

“If the staffing exodus continues, waits for ambulances, operations and other treatments won’t reduce.

“The Government says it’s committed to the NHS, but a pay increase falling far short of prices won’t take the heat out of the staffing crisis.

“Ministers must avoid stumbling into an unnecessary dispute by giving a fair pay rise that protects patients and the NHS too.”

Royal College of Nursing

Royal College of Nursing general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen said: “With inflation already at 11.7% and set to soar even higher later this year, staff will find yet another real-terms fall in salaries completely unacceptable.

“There are tens of thousands of vacant nurse jobs and unfair treatment will push more out of the profession.

“Our members in Scotland have an offer on the table of the level reported, and we have come out against it – asking members to reject it and consider industrial action if ministers do not move.

“Nursing is a highly skilled profession which deserves fair pay. Their work and current personal hardship warrants better from the Government, and ministers must do the right thing by nursing.”

NHS Employers

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, said: “In the face of 105,000 vacancies across the NHS and unprecedented pressure on services and teams, employers across the NHS will welcome any increase to pay for staff.

“It must however be noted that the reported 5% increase doesn’t match the rate of inflation and in the context of the cost-of-living crisis and an exceptionally tight labour market, the Government must go into this decision with their eyes wide open about the potential consequences of a lower-than-inflation increase.

“It’s deeply concerning that reports suggest the Treasury won’t be providing more funding for the NHS and public health services to cover pay increases. That puts NHS leaders in the impossible position of having to choose which services they will take money from in order to fund any pay increase.

“Based on allocations at the last Spending Review, the NHS has been funded to pay for a settlement of 3%. Any award over this percentage, without additional funding, will cost the NHS somewhere between £900 million and £1 billion.

“There would be no option for NHS leaders but to withdraw funds from critical services and projects including those intended to improve productivity and efficiency.

“As well as NHS staff, social care workers also need a funded pay increase to stem the flow of those choosing to move to other better paid sectors in the context of the current labour market.

“NHS leaders are seriously concerned that without a new national minimum care worker wage of £10.50 per hour, the workforce challenges facing social care will increase and this will put further pressure on local communities, including NHS services.”

NASUWT teachers union

Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT teachers’ union, said: “If the Government hopes that teachers’ anger will dissipate over the course of the summer break, they are wrong.

“A pay award that is below inflation will be yet another pay cut for hardworking teachers.

“The Government has deliberately withheld the pay review body’s report until the very end of the school term, demonstrating once again their contempt for the profession.