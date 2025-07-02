The Chancellor appeared to start weeping in the House of Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Rachel Reeves looked damp-eyed after hearing the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, while facing questions from opposition leader Kemi Badenoch, refuse to guarantee she would keep her job until the election.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, July 2

The Prime Minister had a damaging night yesterday, having to scrap several major parts of the welfare reforms in order to get them through the Commons. With several savings now not going ahead, there is a near £5bn black hole in Ms Reeves’ spending plans. This has fuelled speculation she could be forced to hike taxes.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said Ms Reeves looked “absolutely miserable” and challenged the Prime Minister to say whether the Chancellor would keep her job until the next election.

Sir Keir dodged the question about whether Ms Reeves would be in place for the remainder of the Parliament, saying Mrs Badenoch “certainly won’t”.

The Tory leader said: “How awful for the Chancellor that he couldn’t confirm that she would stay in place.”

Political pundit and Times Radio presenter Kate McCann posted on X: “Rachel Reeves is in tears on the front bench. Having looked very close to tears throughout this session her upset became obvious after Kemi Badenoch asked whether she would keep her job. She looks devastated. Really hard to watch.”

Journalist and News Agents podcast host Jon Sopel said: “Don’t think I’ve ever - ever - watched a PMQs like it. Not for awkwardness for Starmer, but for Rachel Reeves’ face. Poor woman is crying or straining not to cry. She looks shattered. It’s a brutal business.”

Labour minister Ellie Reeves appeared to be holding her sister Rachel’s hand as she left the chamber.

Later, Sir Keir Starmer’s press secretary said that Reeves “is going nowhere” as Chancellor and retains the Prime Minister’s “full backing”.