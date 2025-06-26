Reform UK popularity rises amid party chaos

Founding member and former Reform Party leader, Nigel Farage, speaks at the Reform Party annual conference on October 7, 2023 in London, England. The Reform Party was founded by members including Nigel Farage and its current leader is Richard Tice.

A YouGov Poll has suggested that Reform UK would grow from just five seats to 271 if an election were held today.

The same poll suggests that Labour would crumble, falling from 403 to 178 as Sir Kier Starmer’s popularity plunges.

This comes after the news that Reform UK council leader has resigned, leaving an 18 year old in charge of hundreds of millions of pounds of public spending.

Rob Howard, the leader of Warwickshire County Council cited health challenges that prevented him from “carrying out the role to the level and standard that I would wish.”

His resignation has left 18-year-old George Finch to take over as interim leader until a permanent replacement is confirmed.

Mr Finch is now responsible for the £1.5bn of assets and a budget of around £500m.

He outlines his views under three themes of “Brexit, sovereignty and a strong and united family unit.”

This resignation comes after a wave of chaos has fallen on Reform UK, with one councillor resigning from the party just days after being elected. Donna Edmunds had planned to defect from the party anyway, after local elections.

Another, Wayne Titley, quit his role in Staffordshire altogether following criticism about a Facebook post about small boats arriving in Britian.

A week after the vote, Desmond Clarke who won in Newark West, also resigned, forcing a by-election in Nottinghamshire.

This also comes after Zia Yusuf, the chairman of the far-right populist party, resigned from his role after denouncing a call from the party to ban the burqa.

Yusuf is a self-described “British Muslim patriot.” He returned to the party after two days.