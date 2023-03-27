Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman were told to “go away” and that “refugees should be allowed in Britain” during a short walkabout in Essex.
The pair started walking down Chelmsford high street just before 9am on Monday, joined by three local police officers. Sunak was visiting the Essex town to announce his anti-social behaviour policy, which will include making laughing gas illegal.
The street was quiet and they did not stop to chat to any of the small number of people out and about or go into any shops. One woman shouted “allow migrants into our country” and “refugees should be allowed in Britain”.
The officer walking alongside Braverman turned his head towards the shouting woman but the Home Secretary did not react. Shouting at Sunak and Braverman, the woman added: “Go away. We don’t want you here.” As the woman continued to shout, Braverman continued her conversation with the officer.
It comes as the government’s contraversial Illegal Migration Bill is at committee stage in Parliament. The legislation - which would stop anyone who entered the country illegally, including refugees, claiming asylum and block people who are trafficked accessing modern slavery support - will be debated today.
The people turned away would then be shipped to Rwanda. Many refugee and human rights charities told NationalWorld that the new legislation will breach the European Convention on Human Rights.
During the heckling, Sunak was speaking to the two officers farthest away from the woman. The walk lasted little more than five minutes before the Prime Minister was driven to Chelmsford Boxing Club, where he spoke about his anti-social behaviour action plan and took questions from an assembled crowd.