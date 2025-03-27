‘Ridiculous’ Government guidance update could see children need driving licences for wheelchairs

Pictured are Joe and his son, Alfie aged 8, who has muscular dystrophy. He relies on his powered wheelchair to give him the freedom and independence to live his life

The Wheelchair Alliance, an organisation which represents the voices of wheelchair users, is urging the Government to act now on an update to current guidance that would require disabled children to have driving licences and insurance for their powered wheelchairs.

The Using Mobility Scooters And Powered Wheelchairs rules also use outdated, offensive language, referring to wheelchairs as ‘invalid carriages’.

The updates to this Government guidance were published quietly in Spring 2024 but only brought to the attention of the Wheelchair Alliance towards the end of last year. The Alliance’s User Engagement Group were very vocal on the impact this would have, highlighting that the updated guidelines stated that powered wheelchairs over the 150kg weight limit (200kg if there are medical add-ons), will be changing its classification to 'not in a class'. Such a change in classification would mean that powered wheelchairs in this category:

can only be used on the road

cannot be used on pavements, pedestrian areas, cycle tracks, or cycle lanes

wheelchair users of all ages must be registered with the DVLA and have vehicle insurance

users must hold a valid driving licence

The Alliance reacted quickly, writing to the then Secretary of State for Transport, Louise Haigh. The organisation also contacted other charities working with wheelchair users and their carers to see if they were aware of these changes. A subsequent round table meeting was held in October with a wide ranging group from the sector, representing charities, the NHS and wheelchair manufacturers.

Following the meeting, with funding from Motability Foundation, the Wheelchair Alliance coordinated a survey which saw more than 400 responses from powered wheelchair users and their carers. The results of this survey are published today in a report from the Wheelchair Alliance.

In the report, the Wheelchair Alliance is calling on the Government to take the following actions:

Allow powered wheelchair users to access the pavement, as using these on the road places the occupant at risk of injury.

Remove the requirement for a driving licence.

Simplify the classification system by bringing weight limits and speed restrictions in line with other EU countries.

Review and update the language used in the guidance in line with modern legislation, social values and attitudes

Be clearer on how the use of powered wheelchairs relates to other legislation such as VAT, import classifications, and insurance requirements.

Work collaboratively with the Wheelchair Alliance, wheelchair users and carers, and other individuals and organisations to deliver positive change.

Karen Pearce, director at Wheelchair Alliance, worked extensively on pulling the report together. She said: “This ridiculous change in guidance was poorly communicated, and once awareness was raised, it also highlighted the challenges that outdated legislation presents for disabled people – not to mention the fact that many powered wheelchair users could unwittingly be breaking the law.

“Currently, the Government is at risk of being considered discriminatory against disabled people, breaching their human rights, and has not addressed the long-standing confusion that exists with regard to legislation and the guidance supporting it. This report shows clearly what the challenges are and provides solutions for consideration.

“Ultimately, we want the Government to listen. We are keen to meet with the key ministers and work collaboratively to deliver positive change enabling disabled people to live independent lives and be active members of society.”

You can read the report in full here: www.bit.ly/4227ZBI