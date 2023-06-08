The Prime Minister visited Washington D.C to meet with Biden where the new deal was announced

Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak held talks in Washington DC, announcing the new 'Atlantic Declaration'. (Credit: Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden have announced a new 'Atlantic Declaration' following a visit from the UK Prime Minister to Washington D.C.

The announcement includes new commitments to ease trade barriers as well as introducing a data protection deal and closer ties between the defence industry either side of the Atlantic. Sunak hailed the new agreement as strengthening an "indispensable alliance" between the two nations.

He said: “The UK and US have always pushed the boundaries of what two countries can achieve together. Over generations we have fought alongside one another, shared intelligence we don’t share with anyone else, and built the strongest investment relationship in world history.

“So it’s natural that, when faced with the greatest transformation in our economies since the industrial revolution, we would look to each other to build a stronger economic future together.

“The Atlantic Declaration sets a new standard for economic co-operation, propelling our economies into the future so we can protect our people, create jobs and grow our economies together.”

Biden added: “It’s a testament to the depth, breadth and I would argue the intensity of our co-operation and coordination which continues to exist between the United Kingdom and the United States. There’s no issue of global importance – none – that our nations are not leading together.”

The 'Atlantic Declaration' comes after a potential full trade deal between the UK and the US fell through. However officials have touted the new agreement as being a better response to the current context and backdrop of Ukraine war and concerns over China.

On the topic of Ukraine, Sunak and Biden stressed both the UK and the US's "unwavering support" for the country and pledged to help Kyiv for "as long as it takes". Sunak said: “President Putin will be thinking that he can wait us out, that the alliance will tire, will get fatigued and will give up. Now, that is not the case.

He added: “And the more we can put in place support for Ukraine, not just in the here and now, but support that will last for a time and for years to come, I think it sends a strong signal to him that there is no point in trying to wait us out, we’re not going anywhere. We will be here for as long as it takes.”

The pair also talked up the so-called "special relationship" between the two countries. Biden, who made a gaffe by inadvertently referring to Sunak as 'Mr President', described the relationship as being in "real good shape".

He added: “Together we are providing economic and humanitarian aid and security systems to Ukraine in their fight against a brutal invasion from Russia,” Mr Biden said.

“The global economy is undergoing the greatest transformation that has occurred since the industrial revolution."

Sunak described the experience of speaking to Biden about war in Europe in the same room Winston Churchill made a wartime visit to as "daunting". He said: "As we’ve done before, the US and the UK, have stood together to support Ukraine and stand up for the values of democracy and freedom and make sure that they prevail, as I know we will.