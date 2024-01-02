Fact check: has the legacy backlog been cleared?

The language used by the government has been very clear and unambiguous. The Home Office said on Monday that the Prime Minister's “commitment of clearing the legacy asylum backlog has been delivered”, while Sunak himself tweeted saying that "this government would clear the backlog of asylum decisions by the end of 2023. That’s exactly what we’ve done".

However, the government hasn't cleared the legacy backlog as, according to its own statistics, there are still more than 4,500 cases awaiting an initial decision. And it certainly hasn't cleared the entire asylum backlog, as the Prime Minister tweeted, with almost 100,000 cases waiting for an initial decision.

When you ask about the pre-June 2022 claims, the PM's official spokesman said this is "a small minority of cases which are complex and because of our rigorous standards require further work". He also said the government has "processed all of" the backlog, which is slightly different wording to what Sunak used on Twitter.

On top of this, around 17,000 cases have been withdrawn - yet Home Office permanent secretary Matthew Rycroft admitted last year that the department doesn't know what has happened to these people or where they are. Either way, it's hard not to argue, even though the government has made great progress, it is misleading to claim that the legacy asylum claims have been cleared. It's even more disingenuous to state the entire asylum backlog has cleared.