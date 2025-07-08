Rishi Sunak: Former UK prime minister named as Goldman Sachs senior adviser; how much will he earn, net worth
"In his role, he will ... advise our clients globally on a range of important topics, sharing his unique perspectives and insights on the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape," said Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon in a statement.
Sunak, 44, served as the UK’s prime minister from October 2022 until July 2024 and was previously Chancellor of the Exchequer. Sunak worked at Goldman Sachs as an analyst between 2001 and 2004 before entering politics.
According to Glassdoor estimates, senior adviser roles at Goldman Sachs in the UK typically offer a base salary ranging between £30,000 and £148,000, with an average additional pay of £40,000, and total compensation averaging £72,000 per year.
Sunak is currently the wealthiest individual to have held the office of prime minister. Together with his wife, Akshata Murty - daughter of Indian tech billionaire Narayana Murthy - he holds a personal fortune of £640 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List 2025.
The bank did not confirm whether Sunak would receive a salary for the role
