A man was caught stealing wine during an event by Rishi Sunak announcing a fresh crackdown on retail crime and shoplifting.

Sunak said that the new law sends “a clear message” that there will be “tough consequences for this unacceptable behaviour”. Yet as the event was going on, NationalWorld’s sister site SussexWorld revealed that police were forced to detain a shoplifter stealing three bottles of wine.

Alex Norris, Labour’s Shadow Policing Minister, told NationalWorld: “Never has there been a more visible sign of this Tory government’s utter failure and impotence than for a shoplifting incident to take place while Rishi Sunak is making an announcement about how ‘tough’ he is on shoplifting. The Tories just can’t get anything right and the country is suffering. It’s time for change and a general election.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with police officers as they walk in the corridors of the Swan Walk shopping centre during a visit in Horsham, West Sussex, on April 10. (Photo by RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A shoplifting incident at Tesco Express in Horsham town centre was reported to police around 9.40am on Wednesday (April 10).

"The suspect, who is known locally to officers, was reported to have stolen three bottles of wine. An officer engaged with staff at the store and the suspect was detained in the vicinity shortly afterwards.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with police officers as they walk in the corridors of the Swan Walk shopping centre during a visit in Horsham, West Sussex, on April 10, 2024 focused on retail crime. (Photo by RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“The alcohol was seized and returned to the store in a sellable condition, and staff confirmed they were satisfied with this and that they did not wish to pursue further action. The suspect was directed to leave the area and will be dealt with by way of a Community Protection Warning.”

Whilst this was happening, Sunak was speaking to reporters in the Boots store about how an area of “increasing concern” in the retail climate is shoplifting. "People would have seen it happens on social media, it's absolutely not acceptable,” he said. “It's particularly not right that our shop workers are having to deal with it.

“And I understand this acutely having grown up working in my mum's small pharmacy shop in Southampton. Today we outlined a range of measures to help us clamp down on retail crime, including a new offence for assaulting a retail shop worker.

This has been welcomed but also greater use of electronic tagging and monitoring of prolific offenders and then lastly the use of facial recognition technology and CCTV to catch and apprehend people.”

