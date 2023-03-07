Critics have warned the proposals are “unworkable” and will leave thousands of migrants in limbo

A new law will remove and ban asylum seekers from re-entry if they arrive in the UK by an illegal route.

A new bill expected to be introduced on Tuesday (7 March) to tackle small boat crossings of the Channel has “pushed the boundaries of international law”, the Home Secretary has said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rishi Sunak has argued that his new Bill - which is key to one of his five priorities for his premiership - will “take back ­control of our borders, once and for all”.

But critics have warned the proposals are “unworkable” and will leave thousands of migrants in limbo by banning them from ever claiming British citizenship again.

Despite plans such as forcibly removing asylum seekers to Rwanda being mired in legal challenges, ministers were expected to approach the limits of the European Convention on Human Rights with the new legislation.

Rishi Sunak has “pushed the boundaries of international law” with legislation to tackle small boat crossings of the Channel (Photo: PA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Writing in the Telegraph, Suella Braverman said: “We must stop the boats and that’s what our bill will do. No more sticking plasters or shying away from the difficult decisions.

“Myself and the Prime Minister have been working tirelessly to ensure we have a bill that works – we’ve pushed the boundaries of international law to solve this crisis. If you come here illegally it must be that you cannot stay.”

Under the plans, a duty will be placed on the Home Secretary to remove “as soon as reasonably practicable” anyone who arrives on a small boat, either to Rwanda or a “safe third country”.

This "duty to remove" would take precedence in law over the right to claim asylum, although there would be exemptions for those under the age of 18 and those with serious medical conditions.

The legislation will also see arrivals prevented from claiming asylum while in the UK, and anyone removed would also be banned from returning to the UK and not permitted to seek British citizenship in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunak spoke to Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame before unveiling his plans and pledged to continue working with him to ensure their stalled project works. The government has paid more than £140 million to Rwanda but no flights forcibly carrying migrants to the capital of Kigali have taken off because of legal challenges.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The leaders committed to continue working together to ensure this important partnership is delivered successfully.”

The Prime Minister will meet France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Friday (10 March) to discuss further cooperation that will be required to reduce boat crossings.

Sunak admitted voters “have heard promises before” without seeing results, but insisted his legislation “will mean that those who come here on small boats can’t claim asylum here”. He wrote in the Sun: “This new law will send a clear signal that if you come to this country illegally, you will be swiftly removed.”

The PM said it was a plan “to do what’s fair for those at home and those who have a legitimate claim to asylum — a plan to take back control of our borders once and for all”.

‘It won’t stop the boats’

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new plans to tackle small boats crossing the Channel was welcomed by several Tory MPs, but Labour raised doubts about the legality and feasibility of the bill, while the Liberal Democrats said ministers had drawn up "another half-baked plan".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told LBC radio: “Now we’ve got the next bit of legislation with almost the same billing, I don’t think that putting forward unworkable proposals is going to get us very far.”

Asked if the plan was legally feasible, he added: “I don’t know that it is and I think we’ve got to be very careful with international law here.”

The Immigration Services Union representing border staff said the plans are “quite confusing” and do not seem “possible” without the Rwanda policy functioning.

Lucy Moreton, the union’s professional officer, also suggested on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that smuggling gangs will tell people “quick, cross now before anything changes”, risking an increase in the number of crossings.

Almost 3,000 migrants have made unauthorised crossings of the English Channel already this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement