Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has secured victory by six votes over Labour in Runcorn and Helsby as Sir Keir Starmer failed his first by-election test as Prime Minister.

The narrow victory for new MP Sarah Pochin saw Reform taking a constituency which Labour won with a majority of almost 14,700 less than 12 months ago.

The result came as Reform made gains against both Labour and the Conservatives across England in local contests, with Mr Farage claiming a “big moment” was taking place in politics.

RUNCORN, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Nigel Farage (L) and Sarah Pochin of the Reform Party speak to members of the media as a vote recount is conducted during the Runcorn and Helsby by-election at the DCBL Stadium on May 2, 2025 in Runcorn, England.

The by-election was triggered when former Labour MP Mike Amesbury quit after admitting punching a constituent.

Amesbury won 53% of the vote at the general election – and the defeat, along with Reform gains in other Labour heartlands, will cause unease in Downing Street.

In her speech Pochin said: “It would be an honour and a privilege to serve this community, a community of hard-working people who just want fairness. Going forward, I will do my best for all you in Runcorn and Helsby… regardless of how you voted, and I will be accessible to you all.”

She added: “I know our victory here in Runcorn and Helsby will inspire the rest of the country to believe that they too can stand up for fairness, for what is right and for our British values and their voices can be heard. We have made history in Runcorn and Helsby. Now together, let’s build a better future.”

Mr Farage said: “For the movement, for the party, it’s a very, very big moment indeed, absolutely, no question, and it’s happening right across England.”

Pochin’s victory for Reform in Runcorn & Helsby has set a new record for the smallest majority at a parliamentary by-election since the end of the Second World War. Six votes is well below the previous record of 57, which was set at the Berwick-upon-Tweed by-election in 1973.

Full result of the Runcorn & Helsby by-election:

Sarah Pochin (Reform) 12,645 (38.72%, +20.58%) Karen Shore (Lab) 12,639 (38.70%, -14.23%) Sean Houlston (C) 2,341 (7.17%, -8.83%) Chris Copeman (Green) 2,314 (7.09%, +0.66%) Paul Duffy (LD) 942 (2.88%, -2.20%) Dan Clarke (Lib) 454 (1.39%, +0.26%) Michael Williams (Ind) 363 (1.11%) Alan McKie (Ind) 269 (0.82%) Peter Ford (WPB) 164 (0.50%) John Stevens (Rejoin) 129 (0.40%) Howling Laud Hope (Loony) 128 (0.39%) Catherine Blaiklock (Eng Dem) 95 (0.29%) Paul Murphy (Soc Dem) 68 (0.21%, -0.07%) Jason Hughes (Volt) 54 (0.17%) Graham Moore (ECP) 50 (0.15%)

Reform maj 6 (0.02%)

17.41% swing Lab to Reform

Electorate 70,621; Turnout 32,655 (46.24%, -13.57%)

2024: Lab maj 14,696 (34.80%) – Turnout 42,235 (59.81%)

Amesbury (Lab) 22,358 (52.94%); Moorcroft (Reform) 7,662 (18.14%); Marsden (C) 6,756 (16.00%); Copeman (Green) 2,715 (6.43%); Rowe (LD) 2,149 (5.09%); Clarke (Lib) 479 (1.13%); Murphy (Soc Dem) 116 (0.27%)

Labour said by-elections are “always difficult for the party in Government” and the events surrounding the Runcorn And Helsby vote made it “even harder” after Reform UK’s Sarah Pochin won the seat.

A party spokesperson said: “By-elections are always difficult for the party in government and the events which led to this one being called made it even harder.

“Voters are still rightly furious with the state of the country after 14 years of failure and clearly expect the Government to move faster with the plan for change.

“While Labour has suffered an extremely narrow defeat, the shock is that the Conservative vote has collapsed. Moderate voters are clearly appalled by the talk of a Tory-Reform pact.

“There are encouraging signs that our plan for change is working – NHS waiting lists, inflation and interest rates down with wages up – but we will go further and faster to deliver change with relentless focus on putting money back into people’s pockets.”