Three Court of Appeal judges upheld a High Court ruling that the flights could go ahead, despite an appeal from refugee charities

The first flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda is set to leave the UK after a last-ditch legal bid to halt the deportation policy failed.

Ministers argue that only firm action will deter migrants from continuing to attempt the dangerous Channel crossing to try and reach the UK.

The deportation plan has been condemned as “immoral” by opposition parties, with both the archbishops of Canterbury and York saying it “shames Britain”.

However, the government has insisted the policy is necessary to tackle the activities of human trafficking gangs and was compliant with Britain’s national and international obligations.

Protesters chant and hold placards against the UK deportation flights to Rwanda (Photo: Getty Images)

Appeal to stop flights rejected

On Monday (13 June), three Court of Appeal judges upheld a High Court ruling last week that the removals could go ahead, rejecting an appeal by two refugee charities and the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS).

But it is unclear how many asylum seekers would be on the aircraft with individual appeals against deportation which are expected to continue on Tuesday morning.

A total of 11 migrants are expected to be removed, but one of the charities that brought the appeal said just seven still had live tickets.

Care4Calais said that altogether, there are 24 individuals the government wants to remove whose tickets have been cancelled.

Three further challenges brought by individuals who face removal on the first flight are due to be heard at the High Court on Tuesday.

A government spokesman acknowledged that further legal challenges and last-minute claims could be expected, but insisted it would press on with the policy.

He said: “We welcome the court’s decision in our favour, and we will now continue to deliver on progressing our world-leading migration partnership which will help prevent loss of life and break the business model of vile people smugglers.

“Rwanda is a safe country and has previously been recognised for providing a safe haven for refugees – we will not be deterred in delivering our plans to fix the broken asylum system which will ultimately save lives.”

Further legal challenge to be heard in court next month

In a letter to The Times, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, and the Archbishop of York, the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell, said the controversial policy “should shame us as a nation.”

It said: “The shame is our own, because our Christian heritage should inspire us to treat asylum seekers with compassion, fairness and justice, as we have for centuries.

“This immoral policy shames Britain.”

The letter was also signed by the bishops of London, Durham, Exeter, Birmingham and Manchester.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has hit back at criticism from the Church of England and insisted the Rwanda flights policy is “completely moral”.

Asked about criticism from senior bishops, she told Sky News: “I don’t agree with that, the people who are immoral in this case are the people traffickers trading in human misery.

“Those people need to suggest an alternative policy that will work. Our policy is completely legal, it’s completely moral.

“What I’m saying to the critics of the policy who don’t have an alternative about how we deal with this illegal migration, is they don’t have an alternative, they are criticising our policy which is effective and does work.”

Despite an urgent hearing in London on Monday, three senior judges dismissed the appeal, saying there was no error in the decision of Mr Justice Swift in the High Court on Friday.

Lord Justice Singh, sitting with Lady Justice Simler and Lord Justice Stuart-Smith, said Mr Justice Swift had “conducted the balancing exercise properly” and did not err in principle or in the approach he took.

Detention Action, the other charity involved in the appeal, said it was “disappointed” with the ruling but would continue to press ahead with a full legal challenge to the policy due to be heard next month.