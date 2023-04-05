Scott Benton was filmed undercover by journalists at The Times and was seen offering to lobby on behalf of gambling investors

Tory MP Scott Benton has had the party whip suspended after being filmed offering to lobby for a gambling firm. Credit: Parliament.uk

Tory MP Scott Benton has had the party whip suspended this evening (5 April) as an investigation into undercover footage of him offering to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling investors is underway.

The MP for Blackpool South was filmed by journalists at The Times who were posing as investors in the industry. Benton was seen in the footage offering to leak market sensitive information as well as lobby parliamentary ministers on behalf of the gambling industry.

A spokesperson for Tory Chief Whip Simon Hart said: “Following his self-referral to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards earlier this evening, Scott Benton has had the Conservative Party Whip suspended whilst an investigation is ongoing.”

In the footage, Benton told the undercover reporters that he would be able to "call in favours" and had access to his colleagues to lobby them in-between voting periods in the House of Commons. Under current lobbying rules in the parliament, MPs are forbidden from advocating in the House for a particular matter or raising it with ministers for a payment.

MPs are also prohibited from serving as a paid parliamentary adviser while serving in government, or from providing advice to firms on how to influence parliament.

It comes as the Tory government considers a crackdown on the gambling industry, with stricter regulations possible in the near future. Benton was shown in the undercover footage saying that he would be able to "guarantee" a copy of the white paper of the policy two days before it was published, giving the fake company access to market-sensitive information ahead of publication.

He also offered to table parliamentary written questions to his colleagues for the company, telling the fake investors that he had done it for another company previously. Benton told the reporters that he would expect a payment of £2,000 to £4,000 per month for two days' worth of work.