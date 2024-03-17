Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The trade body for the UK’s largest food export has written to the government urging it to have “a serious approach” to our relationship with the EU.

Salmon Scotland, which represents Scottish salmon farmers, hit out at politicians as “smoothing trade flow and opening new markets remains frustratingly slow”. It has written to all main parties ahead of the general election calling for “a more enlightened approach” to immigration, a “serious, pragmatic approach” to the UK’s relationship with the EU and more progress on trade deals.

The Scottish salmon industry is the UK's biggest export, and is estimated to be worth £750m to the country's economy. The group estimates that post-Brexit paperwork has cost companies £12 million-a-year since the UK left the EU. The Leave campaign famously said that by quitting the EU businesses would have far less red tape. However import and export firms have been left mired in bureaucracy, while the UK’s goods trade is now the lowest in the G7.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, told NationalWorld: “More than four years on since Brexit, salmon farmers continue to face excessive red tape, while progress at smoothing trade flow and opening new markets remains frustratingly slow.

“As the UK’s largest food export, international demand for Scottish salmon is incredibly high – and with less bureaucracy we could further grow sales. This in turn would generate millions of pounds for the Scottish and UK economies.”

Salmon Scotland has been working with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) to get more traction on market access and procedures. In particular, it says one of the measures causing red tape for salmon farming companies is the lack of new eCertification for export health certificates (EHCs).

Scott continued: “We have written to the major parties ahead of the general election, outlining the measures we want to see, including a more enlightened approach to the movement of labour into the UK, a pragmatic relationship with the EU, and smooth trade flow and access to new markets.

“We hope that a new UK government of whatever kind will want to actively help business with Europe, exports, and promoting trade.”

Ian Blackford, the former SNP Westminster leader, raised these issues with Scotland Secretary Alistair Jack earlier this month. He said: “Scotland has been hammered by Westminster’s imposition of a hard Brexit, with the Scottish salmon industry alone suffering an additional £12 million of Brexit red tape costs.”

Jack responded saying: “Our departure from the EU has allowed us to forge new relationships. Consequently, Scotland’s exports are performing well — they are up by 13%.” The UK’s free-trade agreements (FTAs), that were signed to much fanfare from government figures after Brexit, have come under fire from farmers and other food producers.

NationalWorld recently revealed that no beef has been exported to Australia, despite an FTA. A UK exporter recently tried to ship beef jerky down under, but it was blocked by Australian officials.

This publication has also repeatedly asked Downing Street about the impact of Brexit on trade and small businesses. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: "The UK has grown faster than Italy and Germany since the 2016 referendum. It's grown faster than Germany since leaving the EU in 2020.

"The IMF forecast for medium-term growth is brighter than many of our European neighbours, that includes France and Germany, and obviously Brexit provides us with freedoms that's enabling the public to access medicines faster, it's allowing farmers to get more support from the government and obviously for us to seek free trade agreements.”

Labour has spoken of wanting a closer relationship with the EU. While ruling out a return to the single market or customs union, Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said his top priority will be repairing the damage of Brexit.

