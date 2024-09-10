Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: Former DUP leader pleads not guilty to 18 historical sex offence charges
His wife, Lady Eleanor Donaldson, 58, also pleaded not guilty to three related charges during an arraignment hearing at Newry Crown Court on Tuesday.
This marked their first appearance in the crown court, following two earlier hearings in the magistrates' court. A trial date has been set for March 24 next year.
During the brief court session, the 61-year-old Donaldson responded “not guilty” as each charge was read aloud. The accusations against him include one charge of rape, four of gross indecency, and 13 of indecent assault, all reportedly occurring between 1985 and 2008.
Lady Eleanor faces charges of aiding and abetting in relation to the alleged offences. When the couple arrived at Newry courthouse, a significant police presence was in place.