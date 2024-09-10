Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has pleaded not guilty to 18 historical sex offence charges.

His wife, Lady Eleanor Donaldson, 58, also pleaded not guilty to three related charges during an arraignment hearing at Newry Crown Court on Tuesday.

This marked their first appearance in the crown court, following two earlier hearings in the magistrates' court. A trial date has been set for March 24 next year.

Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson leaving Newry Magistrates' Court at an earlier hearing back in July

During the brief court session, the 61-year-old Donaldson responded “not guilty” as each charge was read aloud. The accusations against him include one charge of rape, four of gross indecency, and 13 of indecent assault, all reportedly occurring between 1985 and 2008.

Lady Eleanor faces charges of aiding and abetting in relation to the alleged offences. When the couple arrived at Newry courthouse, a significant police presence was in place.