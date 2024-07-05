Sir Keir Starmer becomes new UK Prime Minister after Labour landslide victory
Sir Keir became Prime Minister after meeting the King at Buckingham Palace following the resignation of Mr Sunak. In a farewell statement in Downing Street, Mr Sunak said: “To the country, I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry.
“I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change. And yours is the only judgment that matters. I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss.”
After 648 of the 650 Commons seats had been declared, Labour had a majority of 176, with 412 seats and the Tories 121.
