Sir Keir Starmer becomes new UK Prime Minister after Labour landslide victory

Sir Keir Starmer has been appointed as the new UK Prime Minister after an audience with the King at Buckingham Palace, following a Labour landslide victory which saw former premier Liz Truss and a dozen Tory cabinet members lose their seats.

Sir Keir became Prime Minister after meeting the King at Buckingham Palace following the resignation of Mr Sunak. In a farewell statement in Downing Street, Mr Sunak said: “To the country, I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry.

Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister after meeting the King at Buckingham Palace following the resignation of Rishi Sunak. | Yui Mok/PA Wire

“I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change. And yours is the only judgment that matters. I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss.”

