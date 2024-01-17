Veteran Labour MP for Rochdale, Sir Tony Lloyd has died aged 73 after cancer battle

Sir Tony Lloyd, a veteran Labour MP, has died. The Rochdale MP, who served as a politician for over 40 years, died peacefully' on Wednesday morning (January 17) surrounded by his family. In a statement posted on the Labour MP’s account on X, formerly Twitter, they said: “We are absolutely devastated to announce the death of Sir Tony Lloyd MP, our beloved ‘Joe,’ ‘Dad’ and ‘Grandad’. He died peacefully this morning surrounded by his family, as was his wish."

They added: “He was working until a few days before his death as his passion was helping others. He devoted his life to serving and making a difference to the lives of those he met including his constituents, colleagues, friends, and family. We would like to thank all the dedicated doctors, nurses, healthcare assistants and other hospital staff who have provided him with care, as well as the blood and platelet donors who gave him an extra four years of life.”

He had reportedly been receiving treatment for blood cancer but in January, he said it had turned into an aggressive and untreatable form of leukaemia and he was leaving hospital to "spend time I have left with my family."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to Sir Tony Lloyd’s “desire to make the world a better, fairer place” following the MP’s death on Wednesday. He said: “The death of Sir Tony Lloyd today is a terrible loss. I know the entire Labour Party, and many beyond the Party, join me in sending our deepest condolences to Tony’s wife, Judith, his children, Siobhan, Angharad, Kieron and Ali, and his granddaughters, Carmen and Carys.”

“Like them, we will remember his deep commitment to Labour values and his decency. We will always be grateful for his dedication to public life, his devotion to his country and his desire to make the world a better, fairer place. In the Labour Party, we will honour his legacy of service to others and his commitment to justice. May he rest in peace.”

Jeremy Corbyn said he was “so sad” to hear about the death of his “dear friend”. Mr Corbyn, the member of parliament for Islington North, posted to X: “I am so sad to learn of the death of Tony Lloyd.

