The Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will formally unveil their plans to remove and ban asylum seekers from re-entry if they arrive in the UK through illegal means.

Sunak has argued that his new Illegal Migration Bill, which is key to one of his five priorities for his premiership, will “take back ­control of our borders, once and for all”. But critics have warned that the proposals are “unworkable” and will leave thousands of migrants in limbo by banning them from ever claiming British citizenship again.