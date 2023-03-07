The Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will formally unveil their plans to remove and ban asylum seekers from re-entry if they arrive in the UK through illegal means.
Sunak has argued that his new Illegal Migration Bill, which is key to one of his five priorities for his premiership, will “take back control of our borders, once and for all”. But critics have warned that the proposals are “unworkable” and will leave thousands of migrants in limbo by banning them from ever claiming British citizenship again.
Vulnerable asylum seekers given refuge in the UK included more than 150,000 people from Hong Kong, 160,000 from Ukraine, and 25,000 Afghans fleeing the Taliban, Braverman said.
“Indeed my own parents, decades ago, found security and opportunity in this country - something for which my family is eternally grateful.”
Braverman said the Illegal Migration Bill would fulfil that promise. “It will allow us to stop the boats that are bringing tens of thousands to our shores, in flagrant breach of both our laws and the will of the British people.”
The UK must support the world’s most vulnerable, she said - met by loud jeers from others in the House - and since 2015, had given sanctuary to nearly half a million people.
Suella Braverman has appeared before the House to announce the new bill.
“A few months ago, the Prime Minister made a promise to the British people. He said that anyone entering this country illegally will be detained and swiftly removed,” she said.