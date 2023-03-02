Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ashe Regan are the names on the ballot for the SNP leadership election later this month

The SNP leadership contest in now in full swing, with candidates hitting the campaign trail.

The party and country was shocked when First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on 15 February that she would be stepping back from the role she has held for eight and a half years. On 2 March, Deputy First Minister John Swinney announced that he would follow her resignation, with this top job also up for grabs when a new First Minister is chosen.

In her resignation speech, Sturgeon said: “In my head and my heart, I know that time is now. That it is right for me, for my party and for the country.”

Finance secretary Kate Forbes, transport secretary Humza Yousaf and former community safety minister Ash Regan will all go against each other to become the next lead of the party and the country. However, the campaign trail has already taken some twists and turns.

But who is currently favourite to win, and when will we find out who will be the next First Minister of Scotland? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will the SNP choose its new leader?

The leadership ballot will open on 13 March. It is due to close on 27 March.

The winner of the contest will be announced as soon as possible after the ballot closes.

Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf have begun trying to woo SNP members to choose them as the next First Minister of Scotland. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who can vote in the SNP leadership contest?

The ballot will be open to the SNP membership. The winner of the contest will become not only the new party leader but also the successor to Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister of Scotland.

Who is favourite to win the SNP leadership contest?

Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan have all been nominated to take part in the leadership ballot after reaching the threshold of support from party members. All candidates are on the campaign trail to gain enough support to win the entire contest.

The bookies’ favourite to win currently is Humza Yousaf, according to BetFair. However, Kate Forbes has topped a Panelbase poll for The Sunday Times asking SNP supporters on their preference for the top job.

The poll found that 23% of respondents preferred Forbes to be the next SNP leader. Yousaf earned 15%, Regan trailed at seven per cent but 49% - a majority of respondents - stated that they were unsure about their choice.

Forbes has continued in her campaign despite negative attention on her views on same-sex marriage and other social issues. The finance secretary hit the headlines after stating that had she been an MSP in 2014, she would not have voted in favour of legalising same-sex marriage due to her religious beliefs.

