Sue Gray’s report into Downing Street parties during lockdown has now been published.

This comes after the Metropolitan Police concluded its inquiry into the partygate scandal, issuing a total of 126 fines.

The fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) were for events in Downing Street and across Whitehall spanning eight separate days.

Scotland Yard said 28 people received between two and five fines.

Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak both received only one FPN for attending a lockdown party in June 2022.

But how can you read the report in full?

Here’s what you need to know.

When was the report published?

The report was published on Wednesday 25 May.

What does it say?

Sue Gray’s report sums up her findings on 16 events in 2020 and 2021.

The report said the senior leadership at Downing Street - both political and official - must “bear responsibility” for the culture of partying during Covid lockdowns.

Ms Gray’s report added that “while there is no excuse for some of the behaviour set out here it is important to acknowledge that those in the most junior positions attended gatherings at which their seniors were present, or indeed organised”.

The report also included pictures of some of the events detailed featuring the Prime Minister.

Where can I read the report in full?

The full report has now been published on the GOV.UK website.

What could the report mean for Boris Johnson?

Many Tory MPs have previously said that they would wait until the publication of Ms Gray’s report before casting their judgement on the Prime Minister.