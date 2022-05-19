The Met Police has now concluded its inquiry into the partygate scandal, issuing a total of 126 fines.

Sue Gray is yet to release the full version of her report into lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.

She had to delay the publication of the document after the Metropolitan Police announced they were launching their own inquiry into the allegations, but published an interim version in January.

The fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) were for events in Downing Street and across Whitehall spanning eight separate days.

Scotland Yard said 28 people received between two and five fines.

Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak both received only one FPN for attending a lockdown party in June 2022.

But now that the police investigation has been concluded, when will Sue Gray’s report be released?

Here’s what you need to know.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be ousted by the Sue Gray report

What did the interim report say?

At the end of January, Ms Gray published a redacted version of her inquiry, with the 12-page document shared on the Government’s official website.

The inquiry examined 16 alleged gatherings and confirmed that the Metropolitan Police Service was investigating 12 of these, with the report describing the events that took place at No 10 between May 2020 and April 2021 as “difficult to justify”.

She said there “were failures of leadership and judgement by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times”.

Ms Gray also said that she would not be publishing her full report at that time in order to not “prejudice” the ongoing Met investigation.

When will the full report be released?

It is still unclear exactly when Ms Gray’s full report will be published.

However, now that the police investigation into partygate has finished, there have been numerous reports that it could be as soon as next week (week beginning Monday 23 May).

Helen Ball, the Met Police’s acting deputy commissioner, said she had no objection to the report now being published.

“We have no objections at all to Sue Gray publishing her report and she will make her decisions now as to the next steps she wants to take, I’m sure.”

Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called for her report to be published “without delay.”

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey tweeted: “Boris Johnson’s Downing Street was fined more times for breaking Covid laws than any other address in the country.

“The full Sue Gray report should now be published without delay.

“The public made huge sacrifices while Boris Johnson partied, they deserve the full truth.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer added: “What I want to see now is the full Sue Gray report published, there’s no further hiding places for the Prime Minister on that.”

Downing Street said its intention is to publish the Sue Gray report in the form it is received as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Sue Gray will complete her work and then hand that over and then we will publish that as soon as possible. That has not happened yet.

“So in effect, timings are a matter for her, still, in terms of when she completes her report.”

What could the report mean for Boris Johnson?

Many Tory MPs have previously said that they would wait until the publication of Ms Gray’s report before casting their judgement on the Prime Minister.