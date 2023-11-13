The reaction from Westminster to David Cameron's return to politics is one of shock. Journalists had a good idea there would be a Cabinet reshuffle today, as Rishi Sunak sought to portray Suella Braverman's sacking as part of a wider restructure.

However no one had any idea that Cameron would return to front-line politics for the first time since he quit as Prime Minister the day after the EU referendum. It might be the biggest dead cat in political history, and has certainly distracted from his rogue Home Secretary.

It's a bold move from Sunak, who has been trying to do something to halt Labour's huge lead in the polls. But this could backfire. In his conference speech, Sunak spent most of it decrying what he called the short-termism of the last 30 years of British politics - Cameron included.

So to bring him back, after basing his entire political strategy around bashing his predecessors seems strange. Not to mention Cameron's involvement in the Greensill lobbying scandal. The former PM has largely managed to avoid questions on this - but now he will be subject to far greater scrutiny.