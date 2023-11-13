Cabinet reshuffle: David Cameron makes astonishing return to politics as ex- Home Secretary Suella Braverman sacked
A huge cabinet reshuffle is underway in Downing Street after Rishi Sunak sacked Suella Braverman as Home Secretary
and live on Freeview channel 276
In an astonishing moment in Rishi Sunak's premiership, David Cameron has been welcomed back into the fold of government after the sacking of Suella Braverman
Sunak is in the process of assembling a new cabinet and has already replaced Braverman with former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Suella's sacking came after protests during Remembrance Weekend, which saw hundreds of thousands of people turn out for a pro-Palestinian march through London while counter-protesters were involved with clashes at the Cenotaph.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Former PM Cameron has made a huge return to frontline politics after he stood down as an MP in 2016. He replaces Cleverly in the role as Foreign Secretary, with King Charles confirming that he has been made a peer, allowing him to take up the governmental role.
Follow our live blog for the latest updates throughout the day.
Thérèse Coffey leaves Environment Secretary role
Thérèse Coffey has stepped down as Environment Secretary as part of the huge cabinet reshuffle taking place in Downing Street at the moment.
She said in a post on X: "I have written to the Prime Minister today to step down from government. It has been a privilege to serve him and indeed 5 Conservative Prime Ministers as a minister. I look forward to continuing to serve my constituents of Suffolk Coastal."
In her resignation letter to the Prime Minister, she wrote: “In my years of service and different ministerial posts, I am proud to have delivered for people, the planet and prosperity throughout that time.”
“Turning ambition into action and delivery has been the hallmark of my service. I want to thank the many dedicated civil servants, ministers and special advisers who have helped me achieve that.”
Her replacement at DEFRA has not yet been announced.
Sign up to our weekly politics newsletter
If you like our politics coverage, you can sign up to our weekly newsletter from NationalWorld's politics editor Ralph Blackburn. Ralph is based in Westminster, where he gets special access to Parliament, MPs and government briefings. Sign up to his free weekly newsletter Politics Uncovered, which brings you the latest analysis and gossip from Westminster every Sunday morning.
Analysis
The reaction from Westminster to David Cameron's return to politics is one of shock. Journalists had a good idea there would be a Cabinet reshuffle today, as Rishi Sunak sought to portray Suella Braverman's sacking as part of a wider restructure.
However no one had any idea that Cameron would return to front-line politics for the first time since he quit as Prime Minister the day after the EU referendum. It might be the biggest dead cat in political history, and has certainly distracted from his rogue Home Secretary.
It's a bold move from Sunak, who has been trying to do something to halt Labour's huge lead in the polls. But this could backfire. In his conference speech, Sunak spent most of it decrying what he called the short-termism of the last 30 years of British politics - Cameron included.
So to bring him back, after basing his entire political strategy around bashing his predecessors seems strange. Not to mention Cameron's involvement in the Greensill lobbying scandal. The former PM has largely managed to avoid questions on this - but now he will be subject to far greater scrutiny.
And what do the right of the party think? Their hero Suella Braverman has been sacked, and centrist dad David Cameron has returned to politics. Sunak's life may be about to get a lot more difficult.
Labour's David Lammy: Cameron's appointment is 'last gasp act of desperation'
Labour shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has reacted to David Cameron's appointment to government.
He said: "David Cameron was a disastrous PM. This is a last gasp act of desperation from a government devoid of talent and ideas. "Amid international crisis, Sunak has chosen an unelected failure from the past who MPs cannot even hold to account. "
Pat McFadden, Labour's national campaign co-ordinator, echoed Lammy's words, saying that Sunak had said that the former Prime Minister was "part of a failed status quo" during a party conference speech last month.
He added: "This puts to bed the Prime Minister's laughable claim to offer change from 13 years of Tory failure."
Tory figures react to Cameron's return
Senior Tory figures have reacted to David Cameron being welcomed back into the fold of government.
Former PM - and Cameron's successor - Theresa May said on X (formerly Twitter): "Congratulations to @David_Cameron on his return to government. His immense experience on the international stage will be invaluable at this time of great uncertainty in our world. Looking forward to working together again!"
Former health secretary Matt Hancock added that it was a "brilliant decision" by Sunak to appoint Cameron in a cabinet role.
Cameron: 'I may have disagreed with some individual decisions', but Sunak is 'strong and capable'
Lord David Cameron has broken his silence after being appointed Foreign Secretary in the huge reshuffle by Rishi Sunak.
In a statement he said: "The Prime Minister has asked me to serve as his Foreign Secretary and I have gladly accepted. We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East.
"At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard. While I have been out of front-line politics for the last seven years, I hope that my experience – as Conservative Leader for eleven years and Prime Minister for six – will assist me in helping the Prime Minister to meet these vital challenges."
He added that he "may have disagreed with some individual decisions" taken by Sunak, with Cameron noted to have been a supporter of the now-scrapped HS2 rail project. However the new Foreign Secretary has praised Sunak as a "strong and capable Prime Minister, who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time".
James Cleverly says it is an 'honour' to be appointed Home Secretary
The new Home Secretary James Cleverly has written on social media for the first time since he replaced Suella Braverman this morning.
Cleverly said: "It is an honour to be appointed as Home Secretary. The goal is clear. My job is to keep people in this country safe."
He held the role of Foreign secretary prior to his move to the Home Office, with David Cameron moving into his own role.
Former PM David Cameron appointed Foreign Secretary
Rishi Sunak has made a huge move in his cabinet reshuffle, appointing former Prime Minister David Cameron as Foreign Secretary.
He replaces James Cleverly, who moved into the role of Home Secretary after Suella Braverman's sacking earlier this morning.
Cameron, who last served as an MP in 2016, has been made a peer, which allows him to hold a governmental role with sitting as an MP.