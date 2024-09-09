Three-quarter of British Public say politicians should be banned from gambling on politics

A survey has revealed that 76 per cent of Brits think anyone working within politics should not be allowed to gamble on political markets.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three-quarters of people in the UK say there should be a ban on those working in politics from betting on political markets following the 'gamblegate' scandal that rocked number 10.

The General Election was marred by revelations nine people working within politics were being investigated for betting on when the poll would be held.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now an OLBG/YouGov survey has revealed that 76 per cent of Brits think anyone working within politics should not be allowed to gamble on political markets.

And six out of ten people say all politicians should be made to declare all their betting activity, after the scandal exposed how some were able to apparently bet using insider information.

And nearly half (46 per cent) say anyone found to have used inside knowledge to bet on politics should be banned from holding public office.

Key findings

60% believe that politicians should be made to publicly disclose their gambling activity

76% would support a ban on those who work in politics from betting on politics

69% said they would feel more negatively about a politician who placed a bet using insideinformation

60% of young people [18-24] believe the Government should be doing more to reducegambling-related harm

34% of those aware of the betting scandal were less trusting of the former Conservativegovernment as a result of the scandal

27% think that Labour will be no better at governing gambling than the Conservatives

The survey put political allegiances to one side by canvassing Conservative, Labour, Lib Dem and Reform voters.“While politicians are also private citizens and should enjoy a reasonable amount of privacy, as members of public office they are meant to serve the best interests of the public,” said OLBG CEO Richard Moffat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result they are held to a high standard, and if those involved have used insider information for financial gain, even at a token amount, it may have far-reaching consequences,” he added.

You can find the full survey write-up here. There is also a PowerPoint of graphs attached, as well as the raw survey data in Excel form.All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc.

Total sample size was 2,273 adults in the UK. Fieldwork was undertaken between 15th - 16th August 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+)