Tom Sawyer: Former Labour general secretary dies as Sir Keir Starmer leads tributes

Tributes have been paid following the death of Lord Tom Sawyer, former general secretary of the Labour Party and a prominent figure in the UK’s trade union movement.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer led the tributes, describing Sawyer as a lifelong champion of working people. “I am deeply sorry to hear of the death of Tom Sawyer,” Starmer said in a statement. “From the factory floor to the House of Lords, he was driven throughout his life by an unrelenting belief in the dignity of working people and opportunity for all.

“As a trade unionist, he drove that mission forward. As general secretary of the Labour Party, he was integral to delivering the victory in 1997 that transformed the nation. His place in our party’s history is assured and his loss will be felt deeply by the many people who admired and loved him. My thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Lord Sawyer, who rose through the ranks of the labour movement, played a pivotal role in modernising the Labour Party and was credited with helping guide it to its 1997 general election landslide under Tony Blair.

Lord Tom Sawyer, former general secretary of the Labour Party has died | Getty

Labour’s current general secretary Hollie Ridley also paid tribute, saying: “Lord Tom Sawyer served the Labour Party and labour movement with distinction. As general secretary, member of the National Executive Committee and as a trade unionist, he played a significant role in the transformation of our party from years in opposition before leading Labour through the 1997 landslide general election victory.

“Tom’s legacy is the legacy of those great Labour governments that rebuilt Britain’s public services, lifted millions out of poverty and delivered change to the lives of people throughout his beloved north-east of England.

“On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends and all those who were close to him.”